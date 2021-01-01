‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Texas Roadhouse is big on flavor

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Texas Roadhouse in South Naples. We ordered online and scheduled curbside pickup, meaning we never left our car. So nice! Ordering was easy and so was customizing your food. You can schedule your pickup and there’s designated parking for getting your order.

For starters, we picked the fried pickles ($5.99), pickle chips hand-battered, golden-fried and served with ranch or Cajun horseradish sauce for dipping, and grilled shrimp ($6.99), seasoned shrimp drizzled with garlic lemon pepper butter and served on toasted fresh-baked bread.

The pickles came just as advertised. The coating was spicy and delicious, but overall, this dish did not resonate with me. However, the shrimp were amazing. I only wish I had more than five.

I also ordered a house salad ($4.49) featuring fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, eggs and croutons. I held the eggs, picked bleu cheese for my dressing and added blue cheese crumbles.

My dining companion picked the Caesar salad ($4.49) featuring crisp hearts of romaine, fresh parmesan cheese and made-from-scratch croutons and tossed with a zesty Caesar dressing.

For both, the croutons were crunchy and delicious; the salad was fresh and delicious, and the dressing was top notch.

For my main entrée, I picked the fried catfish ($13.99) featuring U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in cornmeal and fried to a golden brown. The catfish was good, no muddy flavor. The breading was even better. For my two sides, I picked seasoned rice and sautéed mushrooms (I mixed them together) for an amazing and large side dish.

My partner in dine selected the grilled salmon ($16.99) featuring a Norwegian fillet salmon steak grilled moist and tender then topped with a lemon pepper butter. The salmon looked incredible and earned rave reviews (best dish of the night). For his sides, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli.

He also ordered the sweet potato, loaded with honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. Beautiful and delicious. An instant favorite. It makes a good side and an even better dessert.

And yes, to-go meals come with those mouth-watering fresh-baked rolls. Yum!

Texas Roadhouse knows its customers. While it may not be the best at everything, it excels with what it knows: chili, rolls, burgers, steaks and country sides.

