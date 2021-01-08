‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Doreen’s – the perfect place for a picky crowd

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is one of my favorites for breakfast on Marco Island – Doreen’s Cup of Joe.

Firstly, the placed was packed on this first Sunday morning of 2021. There were no available tables outside and only one free inside. And several approaching diners ready to take it.

Staff wore masks but most patrons were not – and not just when eating; when entering, paying and leaving as well. There was no social distancing and tables seemed to be in the same configuration as usual. Don’t shoot the messenger. Just want you to know what to expect if you decide to dine there.

For me, it was a takeout day. I called in my order and the staff that answered could not have been more patient and kinder; especially amazing given how busy they were.

We sampled several breakfast items and a lunch salad.

First up the chilaquiles (pronounced chee-luh-key-lays), or breakfast nachos. The bottom layer was corn tortilla chips soaked in a red sauce; topped with an egg (any style, I picked scrambled) diced tomatoes, a spicy green tomatillo sauce, cheese and avocado slices. It also comes with rice and beans.

If you’re looking to step outside a traditional breakfast dish, this is a great way to start. Mildly spicy, it’s a delicious wake up call.

My dining companion ordered the California omelet, which features sun dried tomato, goat cheese and leeks. This omelet was huge and fantastically fluffy. What a great combination.

He also ordered the avocado toast, which features two slices of wheat toast with avocado, chopped tomato and egg any style (he picked scrambled) and severed with arugula. Also, a worthy effort. I do have a couple of suggestions for this restaurant who has several unique dishes (so I think they might be open to it). I had an avocado toast in Miami on extra toasted rye, and among the toppings (similar to Doreen’s) but adding radishes. It was severed with uncooked kale with a spicy olive oil. It was incredible. And I think it could go over here too. Just a suggestion.

For his second day of breakfast he wanted to order the croissant French toast. But it must be popular, because they were out. Instead he got the tradition French toast, featuring sliced braided challah bread, dipped in a creamy egg custard topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. What can I say? It’s as good as it sounds.

For my second breakfast, I picked the chilled swiss oatmeal featuring rolled oats low-fat yogurt, green apples, bananas, currants and skim milk. Healthy never tasted so good. This is the perfect way for the health-conscious to start her or his day.

We also took away a couple of lunch salads. I had the “Lulu” featuring Romaine, red onions, blue cheese, avocado, green apple, candied pecans and dried cranberry dressed with apple cider balsamic vinaigrette. I’m not sure about red onions mixed with blue cheese and avocado; two strong flavors with a weaker one. It doesn’t seem logical, but I ate every single bite … so, what do I know!?

My partner in dine picked the goat cheese salad featuring a spring mix with goat cheese, cranberries, walnuts, red onion and tossed in a pomegranate vinaigrette and white balsamic glaze. This dish earned rave reviews. I can now highly recommend it.

Doreen’s Cup of Joe has everything you could possibly want for breakfast: fresh squeezed orange juice, coffee selections and the broadest breakfast menu I’ve seen on the island (and lunch). It’s the perfect place for a picky crowd.

