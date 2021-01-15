3 To Do: Marco Players show, Juan Diaz exhibit

Marco Eagle

1. Marco Players: ‘The Spirit of Bay Manor’

“The Spirit of Bay Manor,” a world premiere by Joe Simonelli, takes place in a supposedly haunted house. But, is it really haunted?

Five people gather to prove that the house isn’t haunted. The story line succeeds as a frightening psychological thriller. “The Spirit of Bay Manor” is on stage now through Jan. 24 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. La Petite Gallery artists receptions

La Petite Gallery will feature the amazing journey of art created by Carolyn Burger. Burger will feature works of all different subjects, styles, colors, and size in her exhibition (Jan. 11-Feb. 2).

La Petite Gallery will also feature the impressionist inspired works of Pat Perrotti. Perrotti uses her impressionistic style to paint florals, boats, figures, seascapes, and still life (Feb. 9- March 2).

Gallery Receptions for both artists Feb. 9, by reservation only and limited to 30 participants. To reserve a place call 239-394-4221.

3. ‘The Gathering’ – Juan Diaz featured in solo Marco Island exhibition

Marco Island Center for the Arts will present “The Gathering” a solo exhibition artist Juan Diaz. Diaz, a Naples resident, was born in Bogota, Columbia in 1981.

He was the recipient of Southwest Florida 2013 FACE Award for Culture & Arts awarded by Gulfshore Life Business Magazine and the 1999 Porter Goss Award.

“The Gathering” will be featured in Lauritzen and Rush Galleries Jan. 11- March 2. Information: marcoislandart.com.

More:WOW To Do: ‘World Ambassadors of Music,’ more