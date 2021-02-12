‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Stonewalls offers fine food fast

Will Watts

Correspondent

Stonewalls on Marco Island describes itself as a “contemporary order-at-the-counter eatery offering gourmet flatbreads, sandwiches and breakfast fare” and they are this week’s dining destination. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can find something for each meal of the day, so that’s what we did.

For breakfast, I picked the Greek omelet ($10), featuring spinach, tomato and feta cheese. It comes with seasoned potatoes and your choice of bread. This omelet is stuffed with ingredients. The spinach tasted fresh and not canned or frozen. The feta was amazing and plentiful.

My dining companion had the egg and cheese sandwich ($8) which comes on your choice of bread (he picked the everything bagel), American cheese and seasoned potatoes. He was very satisfied with the sandwich and its layers of eggs. He would have preferred a little more cheese.

The star on both of our breakfast plates were the seasoned potatoes. At first glance, you might think these are traditional skillet fried potatoes. But they were so soft and moist. And the seasoning was so good with a spicy edge. I suspect these potatoes may have been boiled, then seasoned and baked. Whatever Stonewalls does, it’s brilliant. I couldn’t get enough. You must try these taters!

We also shared the fruit French toast ($10) featuring three slices of Texas toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and powdered sugar and syrup. This was an interesting take on the dish, trading the heaviness of a traditional French toast with a lighter side.

For lunch we shared a couple of flatbreads, the veggie ($9) featuring extra virgin olive oil, blended cheeses, broccoli, black olives, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs; and the Margherita ($8), smothered in marinara sauce, mozzarella, garlic and tomatoes. Both were fresh and delicious, but of the two, the Margherita was the real standout with an amazing sauce.

For dinner, I ordered the cheese ravioli ($12). It comes with either alfredo or marinara sauce. I picked the latter. It featured that same amazing sauce that made the flatbread a star. The ricotta was creamy and dreamy. Amazing!

My dining companion had the shrimp scampi ($17) featuring shrimp with garlic lemon butter sauce. Those last two flavors dominated the dish, as expected. At five average-sized shrimp, the dish could have used a few more, but otherwise was a great effort.

Pasta dishes come with a side salad. I picked the Cesar and my friend took the house, which features your choice of dressing.

Did all this food sound great? Did you realize we had a day’s worth of meals with absolutely no meat?

At Stonewalls, you can eat inside or out or, like us, take it away. For orders to go, you can call or use the restaurant’s online ordering form which also allows you to pay in advance. Stonewalls was not overly crowded during our visit, and people were spaced out. The friendly staff were wearing masks.

Stonewalls has a vast menu and staff does a great executing all the dishes. Even if you order takeout, tip 20 percent if you can. Restaurants need our support during this time. Happy eating!

