‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Frankie's has pizza, subs and more

Our next dining destination is just across the bridge in the South Naples Walmart shopping plaza. Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli’s name is quite the boast, and for the most part, it lives up to it.

From the vast selections of pizzas, we ordered the “White Pie” ($19.95), featuring mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheeses, garlic, olive oil and your choice of broccoli or spinach. Can’t decide between the last two ingredients? No worries. Just do half and half, like we did.

I liked the broccoli a lot. It’s never better than when it sits atop a pizza. But the spinach side was even better. The crust is thin and crispy, and the cheese is piled high. We’ve never had a bad pizza from Frankie’s.

During a previous visit, we had the buffalo pizza ($19.95), featuring, you guessed it, buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese. Hardly traditional, but one of our favorite pizzas.

Back to this visit, we also ordered a couple of sandwiches. First up, the eggplant pharm ($12.95), featuring eggplant, provolone, mozzarella and marinara sauce. Yum! So good! This sandwich is so hearty, it’s hard to believe it’s meatless.

We also ordered a half tuna, technically not on the menu. But they sell tuna and bread and they were happy to make this sandwich for us. We asked for it with the works. It was simply amazing! A little wet, but a delicious treat. Thank you!

During a previous visit, I enjoyed the “All American,” ($12.95) featuring turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and “your choice of dressing.” I picked mayo and deli mustard. The meat and cheese are Boar’s Head, which puts me at ease right away. Love that brand!

During that visit, my partner in dine ordered the “Frankie’s Fat Boy” ($13.95) from the hot sub’s selections. The sandwich features thinly sliced ribeye steak, hot and sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms. But that’s not all. Oh no! It’s topped with French fries and brown gravy. Wow!

One feature common with all the sandwiches is the bread, fresh and chewy, just like you’d expect.

Back to this visit, we also ordered the fresh backed focaccia bread ($3.50) which we paired with a homemade mushroom soup. I’ll be back for more of this amazing bread. I can’t wait to see what we pair it with next.

We ended the meal with one of the best tiramisu’s on this coast of Florida. Who would have guessed!?

Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli is full of surprises and rarely disappoints. It’s worth the short drive over the bridge.

