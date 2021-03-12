‘The Bare Truth’: New board member takes the stage

Submitted

“The Bare Truth,” is a clever comedy about a senior South Florida couple who want to get their children off their backs. Fearing that their parents are unable to tend to themselves, the children won’t leave them alone.

These crafty seniors, with a little help from their friends, devise a plan to distract their helicopter children and announce they are nudists.

Written by Howard Brown, known professionally as H.G. Brown, and directed by Annie Rosemond, this laugh-out-loud play doesn’t show any nudity, but they talk about it. The play addresses the fact that older people are capable. They want respect. They value privacy.

More:3 To Do: Goodland festival, Theresa Caputo in SWFLA, more

Jack and Betty Baxter (Jay Terzis and Paula Keenan) decide they need a “give us our space” plan to distract their children’s (Sharon Isern and Matt Flynn) tendency to hover. When neighbors Lloyd and Eve (Paul LoPresti and Cheryl Duggan) decide to help, they come up with a solution to announce that they’ve become nudists. The problem appears to be solved until daughter-in-law Terri (Jodee Bennett) puts the “uh-oh” in this play by showing an interest in her in-laws’ new lifestyle.

In addition to her real estate and acting careers, Jodee Bennett has taken the next step by joining the theater as a board member.

More:WOW To Do List: Concerts, camp outs, art shows, theater and more

“Not only are the performing arts important for our community’s culture and economic health, it is serving a quality-of-life need for community building,” said Beverly Dahlstrom, artistic director. “Jodee’s knowledge of the community and her breadth of involvement in theater is a true value to The Marco Players. We’re thrilled that she accepted a position with the theater’s board of directors.”

The Bare Truth is on stage March 17 through April 3, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are $38. Seating is at 50 percent capacity, masks or shields are required, and the theater is sanitized before every show.

During check-out, patrons are invited to donate to the Staying Afloat Campaign, a fundraiser designed to keep the theater open for the remainder of the season and plan for the next. Tickets are available at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Naturally good – Summer Day Market & Café