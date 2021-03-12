‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Unique pies from Uncle Micky’s Pizza

Will Watts

Correspondent

This was my first visit to Uncle Micky’s Pizza on Isles of Capri. Due to the pandemic, the eatery is now located inside the Capri Fish House.

Driving into the Isles of Capri on this Sunday evening, I was one of a long line of cars weaving through the two-lane road. Every restaurant parking lot seemed to be filled with cars and I got what felt like the very last space in front of Capri Fish House. Thank goodness I was picking up a call in order as I don’t think there was an empty table in the place.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the crab stuffed mushrooms ($12.99). Amazing! These mushrooms were huge and completely stuffed. And the sauce was amazing. I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion enthusiastically ordered the Greek salad ($15.99) featuring kalamata olives, peppers, onions, cucumbers and feta cheese. This salad was gigantic!

I had the Caesar salad ($15.99, you can add chicken for $3, grouper, salmon or shrimp $7). I added blackened shrimp. I couldn’t believe it. There were eight large shrimp in this salad. That’s more than I get in most shrimp entrees. And the creamy Cesar dressing was served on the side. Kudos for that. For some reason, that rarely happens. Restaurants either add the dressing to the salad or forget the dressing altogether.

We also ordered a couple of pizzas (prices vary, you can have personal, 12” or 16.” The “Classy Capri” features goat cheese, spinach, fig and balsamic. Props for an original idea. This pizza is sweet and delicious with a nice chewy crust, like you’d expect from a true Italian pie shop. We also got the “Miamia” featuring spinach, artichoke hearts, black olives, fresh tomato and garlic. Yum! A great and unique pie for veggie lovers.

We also order an entrée to share from the fried baskets section of the menu. The grouper fingers ($18.99) were a nice crispy delicacy that comes with your choice of fries, onion rings and cole slaw. You can also fries, onion rings cole slaw or sweet potato fries for $1 more. We opted for those. I love a good sweet potato fry and these did not disappoint.

Uncle Micky’s Pizza delivers on the Isles of Capri. You can dine in the tiki hut for Capri Fish House, or pickup from anywhere, like we did.

A new discovery with the same friendly staff you know from Capri Fish House. Happy eating!

