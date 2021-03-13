‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Make Mykonos Kuzina your Greek tradition

Will Watts

Correspondent

Welcome to “Watts for Dinner,” a new weekly column for The Banner. Currently, we order and review takeout dishes. Why? To safely accommodate guests, many restaurants are limiting capacity. Take our first destination, Mykonos Kuzina, who is currently limiting dining to their outdoor patio.

So, my dining companion and I don’t want to take a seat that another party could have. By ordering takeout, we can do our job without affecting the restaurants bottom line in a negative fashion. When normalcy returns, we look forward to in-person dining once more.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Cold Spread Sampler” ($20) which features a combination plate of tzatziki, hummus, olive spread and tirokafteri. This dish is colorful and amazing, so let’s break it down for the uninitiated.

Tirokafteri (also known as ktipiti in some regions) is a cheese-based spread. The most commonly used ingredients include feta cheese, sometimes combined with other soft cheeses, hot peppers, roasted peppers, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, yogurt and oregano. This was my favorite spread on the platter.

A close second is the tzatziki, which is made with yogurt, cucumbers, olive oil, herbs such as dill, mint, parsley and thyme. So good!

Most of you are familiar with hummus and olive spread. But Mykonos Kuzina has some of the best around. If you want to discover the quality of this restaurant in just one dish, this sampler is a great place to start.

Next up was the lentil soup ($6). It’s a little salty, just like I like it. And so, freakin’ hearty. It will leave you wanting more.

Fortunately, I also had a large Greek salad ($14), featuring iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, olives and feta with (surprise! not oil, but) the restaurant’s creamy house dressing, very similar to their tzatziki. Amazing! Incredible! Fantastic! Don’t skip the salad course.

We also ate from three entrees, the shrimp saganaki ($16), vegetarian dolmades ($18) and Makaronatha ($17).

If we’d eaten there, the shrimp saganaki would have been flambéed table side, but even without the show, the dinner was a hit. The dolmades, vegetarian, so minus the hamburger meat, were topped with a lemonato sauce and served with roasted potatoes, which were the star of this dish (they absorb the sauce so well).

Makaronatha is a traditional Greek-style spaghetti with melted browned butter and grated kefalograviera cheese. OMG! This was my favorite entrée of the night. Naughty and nice!

We ended the meal with the baklava cheesecake ($8), one of many tempting desserts that the restaurant showcases in their dining room. It was more of a subtle combination than one might expect, but still a worthwhile effort.

Mykonos Kuzina has some of the best Greek food you will find without purchasing an airline ticket! Opa!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Restaurants need us now more than ever, so tip at least 20 percent on takeout food, if you can.

If you go

Mykonos Kuzina