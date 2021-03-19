‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Kareem’s food artists create masterpieces

Will Watts

I’m so excited! Our next dining destination is Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen in East Naples, adjacent to 21 Spices by Chief Asif.

Kareem’s serves “inspired Mediterranean cuisine,” and according to the restaurant’s website, Kareem is the Arabic word for “Generous.” And let me tell you, we ate generously this night.

We skipped the appetizers in favor of soup and salad selections, beginning with the lemon lentil soup ($8). It features spinach, potato, lemon and cilantro. This was one of the best lentil soups I’ve ever eaten. So hearty!

I also partook of the roasted beet salad ($10) featuring arugula, orange slices, feta cheese, pine nuts, pomegranates, scallions and an awakening lemon dressing. This dish was both a work of art, a pleasure to behold, and a symphony of healthy and delicious flavors. No two bites were the same.

I also sampled the Jubnah ($8), an incredible mix of three cheeses on a fresh-baked flatbread.

Speaking of flatbreads, my partner in dine raved about his Zaatar flatbread ($8), featuring thyme mixed with sumac, sesame seeds, marjoram, salt and virgin olive oil.

For his salad selection, he had the Tabbouleh ($9), featuring parsley, tomatoes, onion, mint, bulgur, lemon juice and virgin olive oil. This amazing dish came with some delectable Mediterranean tortilla-like chips; onlythese are flour based and not corn based. So good!

For my main entrée, I selected the Rachid’s okra stew ($18) featuring roasted baby okra in tomato sauce and a coriander reduction and Lebanese spices, served with Lebanese rice. OMG! Such an amazing and inspired blend of flavors. You must try this dish.

My dining companion had the stuffed vegetables ($18), which featured a grilled pepper and a zucchini, stuffed with bourghol, tomato sauce, yogurt sauce, nuts and mint. A beautiful dish to behold. Kareem’s really cares about the appearance of food, even when it’s takeout.

We’re not done yet! Although I should have stopped about halfway through. Lot’s of food! But that’s the job. And I love it.

For dessert I choose the Beiruti Qatayef ($10), a cheese pastry in sweet syrup topped with pistachio dust. I savored every bite. Incredible!

My dinner guest had the equally tempting Umm Ali ($8) a bread pudding with nuts, raisins and whipped cream. This is no ordinary bread budding! It’s masterful.

Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen has great service, a beautiful restaurant and food that, before now, was very difficult to find in our neck of the woods. Beautiful, inspired creations that are worth taking a picture of and posting on social media! Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen