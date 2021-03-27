‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: In a crowd of Italian eateries, Enzo’s stands out

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Enzo’s Italian Restaurant & Bar in Bonita Springs. This is my first ever visit to Enzo’s, and only my third review for The Banner. So, imagine how blessed I felt to come across this restaurant. It’s no secret that Southwest Florida has a plethora of Italian restaurants, but this one stands out as one of the very best.

My first clue came while trying to find a parking spot. It was early on a Tuesday evening (not peak dining by any means). I just barely got a recently vacated spot – the very last one, from what I could tell. I was dreading making my way in to get my takeout order. Yet, fortune struck. The restaurant has a handy takeout window just inside the door, I was never more than five feet inside the entire time.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Arancini Toscana” ($14), panko-breaded risotto balls containing peas and Romano cheese. This is one of my favorite Italian finger foods, and Enzo’s does it justice. So yummy!

Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bonita Beach Balloon a fun ride

We also ordered some stuffed mushrooms ($15). These caps are stuffed with mouth-watering lump crab and seasoned with panko crumbs, charbroiled to a crisp. Another triumph! You’ve gotta try ‘em!

Enzo’s also gave us some fresh and tasty house-made focaccia bread. Thank you! A very nice surprise.

For my entrée, I sampled the “Shrimp Scampi Spaghettini” ($28). It features huge shrimp sautéed in garlic, lemon, white wine and herbs plated over spaghettini. What is spaghettini, you ask? Well, it’s

a pasta “thinner than spaghetti but thicker than vermicelli,” according to Merriam-Webster. Proving once again there’s a pasta for everything!

My dining companion had the “Cheese Ravioli Al Forno” ($21), featuring ricotta cheese and durum wheat ravioli with stewed tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella. This dish is absolutely amazing. The true test, the sauce, is a must try!

Enzo’s pizza selections include something for everyone, from the traditional to the unexpected. You can get a 14- or 16-inch thin crust, a Sicilian (deep dish) or a gluten-free 10-inch cauliflower crust. Wow!

We picked the 16-inch thin crust “Navona White Pizza” ($29) featuring mozzarella, garlic, thinly sliced zucchini (ala pepperoni) and artichoke hearts. Everything about this pie worked. And the crust? Baked to perfection. Perhaps the best crust I’ve had since my last visit to New York City. I wonder, do they import NYC water to Bonita Springs?

This food is so good, they could be total jerks to me, and I’d probably still come back (they weren’t, btw). If you haven’t been to Enzo’s yet, put down the iPad, iPhone or newspaper, walk away from the computer, and run, don’t walk to Bonita Beach Road. You won’t regret it! Happy eating!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Make Mykonos Kuzina your Greek tradition

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Enzo's Italian Restaurant & Bar