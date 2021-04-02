‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: The Lakeside Eatery makes healthy delicious

Will Watts

My first visit to The Lakeside Eatery was Christmas Eve 2019, shortly after the restaurant opened. Some things have changed since then – like eggs are off the table (literally) and the restaurant now opens at 10:30 a.m., weekdays and 11 on Saturday – and some things remain the same – like the detail and artistic aesthetic of the food served.

First up for me was the avocado toast ($7). You get two slices of toasted multigrain bread topped with smashed avocado, chopped tomatoes, sesame seeds and seasoning. Very nice to look at, even better to eat. This dish is one of my favorite brunch items.

My dining companion had the “Super Grain Power Bowl” ($11) for his a.m. fix. According to the menu, it features a mixture of couscous, faro, and quinoa with exotic grains served over chopped romaine, cucumbers and tomatoes. There was no romaine, but this power bowl was powerfully good.

For later in the day, I selected a tuna salad sandwich ($8). You can have it as a wrap, on a croissant, on thick marble rye, Texas white or multigrain bread. I chose the latter. It’s topped with crunchy romaine and tomato.

This sandwich is incredible. The tuna is white, nice and chunky with just the right amount of dressing. It’s just enough without being too much (if you know what I mean).

According to the menu, the sandwiches come with cole slaw or pasta salad. When I ordered, I was told the pasta salad had been replaced with chickpea salad. Sounds interesting, I thought. I’ll try it. Unfortunately, when I got home, it was cole slaw. Don’t get me wrong, it was good. Just not what I was expecting.

For his midday meal, by partner in dine had “The Grilled Cheesy” ($10, add avocado for $1.50 or bacon for $1) featuring smoked mozzarella, white American, brie, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast and “grilled to perfection.”

“Good” and “creamy” were just a couple of the words that sneaked out of his mouth between bites. I can highly recommend this sandwich.

He also picked up a vegetarian wrap ($10) featuring roasted red pepper hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, avocado, and romaine lettuce. A very health midday choice, especially if your other meal contains the words grilled or cheesy.

While there, I also picked up something for dinner, the Greek salad ($13, you can add a protein for $4 more and/or avocado for $1.50). It featured chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and is topped with feta cheese and grape leaves.

This salad was huge! Loved it. Lots of feta and a very creamy dressing.

While there I also picked up some cookies ($1 each or 3 for $2.50). Today’s choice was coconut chocolate chip. These cookies smell amazing and taste even better. Thick and delicious with big chunks of walnut. Yummers!

At the top of their online menu, it says, “We strive to reach the perfect balance of healthy and delicious.” Mission accomplished. Drop by The Lakeside Eatery today. Cute location, friendly staff and top notch food.

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

