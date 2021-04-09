‘Watts for Dinner’: There’s nothing simple about Osteria Capri

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Osteria Capri on Isles of Capri. It was my first visit to this restaurant, and it marks the first time since the pandemic began that I had a full meal at the business. What!? No more takeout editions? Not so fast.

The stars aligned. First, Osteria Capri has plentiful outdoor dining. I’m not interested in eating inside a restaurant until the vaccine is in my body. Second, we ate in the early evening, before the restaurant became too crowded.

An osteria in Italy was originally known as a place serving wine and simple food. Well, there may have been wine, but simple is not a word I would use to describe the master presentations that were put before me.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: The Lakeside Eatery makes healthy delicious

Things got off to an incredibly appetizing start with the “Calamari Fritti” ($13), fried calamari with a spicy tomato sauce, and the “Carciofi Romani” ($15), oven baked Roman artichoke hearts in a lemon butter sauce.

The calamari arrived coated in a crisp and tasty tempura crust. The sauce was only mildly spicy and a perfect match for the dish. Now for the artichokes. This may have been the best appetizer I’ve ever had. And it’s definitely the best artichokes I’ve eaten. A lemony, salty and savory goodness. My compliments to the chef. I highly recommend this dish.

More:Best of March: Here are the top things we ate in SWFLA

On to the salad course. I selected the “Classic Caesar” ($10) featuring a house made dressing. But first let’s talk about the house made croutons, so good! I found myself seeking them out as finger food before tackling the huge salad. The dressing was a wonderful mix with an amazing olive oil and savory parmesan over Romaine; the kind of Caesar that reminds you that the real deal is so much better than what many restaurants put out there.

In Bonita Springs:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Figs Grille does its namesake, and more, justice

My dining companion had the “Mista” salad ($11), featuring baby greens, tomatoes, olives, red peppers, and a chunk of gorgonzola. It looked so fresh and delicious. And nary a leaf was left.

For my main entrée, I selected the “Risotto of the Day” ($45) featuring lobster and shrimp with an amazing risotto. This dish simply soars. You’ll be in seafood Seventh Heaven. So many flavors. This dish is meant to be slowly savored.

More:Capri cuisine - Osteria Capri serving gourmet Italian and seafood dishes

My partner in dine selected the “Salmon Dijonnaise” ($28), featuring a pan seared wild salmon finished in a Dijon Prosecco sauce with lemon and capers, served over sauteed spinach and roasted potato. This dish earned rave reviews. I could not believe the size of the filet. It had to be house cut. It looks like a Texas pork chop. The sauce was a unique and very complimentary pairing for this huge hunk of salmon.

In honor of the “Takeout Edition” we also took home a “Pizza Scampi” ($19). Very nice crust. Very cheesy and good for keeping you from going into separation withdraw the night after your visit.

This meal proved to me that, far from simple or ordinary, Osteria Capri is simply extraordinary.

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Osteria Capri