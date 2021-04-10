‘Fish, Fruit and Fine Dining’: New MIHS exhibit celebrates food

Submitted

The Marco Island Historical Society recently opened a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum, “Fish, Fruit, and Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture.”

The exhibit is open to the public through July 10. An opening reception will be held on April 14 from 4-5:30 p.m.

The exhibit presents the unique history and variety of Marco Island’s amazing food culture and its appealing manifestations today as experienced in the Island’s many dining establishments.

According to MIHM Manager Rebecca Mazeroski, “This exhibit celebrates the colorful and delicious range of the island’s natural resources from seafood to tropical fruits and the incredible cuisine that results. It is important to remember that residents and visitors to the island are enjoying many of the same natural ingredients that sustained the Island’s ancient peoples to the early pioneers. These early settlers not only survived but thrived because of the bounty of the lands, waters and wildlife of Marco Island.”

The first pioneers moving to the island, starting in the 1870s, quickly learned what the Calusa had known: the fishing is great! In addition to the fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Today, Marco Island is a world-famous vacation and retirement destination offering nearly every type of food style and dining establishment imaginable – especially if seafood is a menu favorite.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible.

Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed. For information, visit themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.

