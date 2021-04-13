The Marco Players wrap up the season ‘With This Ring’

Submitted

Four couples. Four stories. One apartment. One wedding ring. “With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and the changing beliefs over a 100-year span.

Written by Joe Simonelli and directed by Beverly Dahlstrom, “With This Ring” is a play with love in mind. “After this pandemic year, we can all use a reminder that life carries on,” says director Beverly Dahlstrom.

The ring is first given at the turn of the 19th century (Tina Cedras as Bridgette and Jay Terzis as Sean).

It then skips a generation and then pops up again in the 1960s, (Emery Puls as Mattie and Charlie Blum as Joe).

Then, the couple's grandson inherits it, has it inscribed, and presents it to his new wife (Gregg Birr as Paul and Kim Fisackerly as Karen). After the ring endures a divorce, it finally comes full circle (Kenny Howard as Frankie, Kenneth Hardcastle as Bobby and Penelope Puchie as Liz).

With This Ring is on stage April 21 through May 9, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are $38.50. Seating is at 50 percent capacity, masks or shields are required, and the theater is sanitized before every show.

During check-out, patrons are invited to donate to the Staying Afloat Campaign, a fundraiser designed to keep the theater open for the remainder of the season and plan for the next. And, a treat for your artistic side, the gallery wall will feature pieces by artist Carolyn Burger.

Tickets are available at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

