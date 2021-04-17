‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bella Mia a hidden gem

Will Watts

Correspondent

Steps away from the hustle and bustle of South Tamiami Trail, on Wiggins Pass Road, it feels quiet, wooded and peaceful. And tucked away in a quaint complex is our next dining destination, Bella Mia.

Although our meal was takeout, I also took a beverage for the road. Bella Mia has a wide selection of coffees, both hot and iced, and my iced-vanilla latte ($5) really hit the spot.

There’s also a wide assortment of pastries (and desserts, more on those later). I picked a cronut (croissant + donut) to go with my coffee. It’s layers of bready sugary goodness filled with cream and with a chocolate icing swirl on top. So yummy!

On to the food. I enjoyed a Caprese sandwich ($15) featuring buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze on a baguette. It comes with a house salad (with lemon vinaigrette) or fries.

The sandwich was fresh and amazing. I enjoyed every bite. I highly recommend it.

My partner in dine had the Bella's salad ($12, large) featuring a spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shaved almonds, chia seeds, feta cheese and avocado with oil and vinegar. This salad was beautiful and earned rave reviews. So, yes, it is as good as it sounds.

We also sampled the “Gnocchi alla Sorrentina” ($16) featuring gnocchi, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, olive oil and basil. It also comes with the aforementioned house salad. The sauce was one of the best I’ve ever had. The gnocchi were fluffy and huge. Another can’t miss dish.

Another interesting find, the vegetarian Keto lasagna ($15) featuring zucchini as noodles, basil ricotta, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella and parmesan cheese in that wonderful tomato-based sauce. Trust me, you won’t miss the pasta. This dish is a healthier take on a dinnertime staple.

For dessert I had the mini carrot cake ($7) which was sweet and delicious. My dining companion had the classic tiramisu ($6, made in house). While the smell was intoxicating, it was a tad lighter than I expected. My only regret, not ordering the “Torta della Nonna” ($4.75) which is described as an Italian grandmother’s cake filled with Nutella and topped with pine nuts. OMG! Next time!

The folks that worked there, at least the ones we encountered, were super friendly and helpful. Which is always a plus. I’ll definitely be back! Happy eating!

If you go

Bella Mia Italian Cafe