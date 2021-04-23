‘Watts for Dinner’: Select seafood from Paradise Found

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Paradise Found Restaurant and Bar in Goodland. We ate outside on the waterfront deck with panoramic views of the Marco River and Goodland Bay.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Island Shrimp Boat” ($14.99), featuring jumbo butterfly shrimp topped with a Peruvian sauce. The shrimp are served in a bed of cabbage with mandarin orange slices as its centerpiece. This was a visually stunning dish; I was happily surprised that the sauce was sweet; I was expecting spicy.

Not only was I expecting a spicy sauce with the appetizer, I imagined that it would be cooked shrimp, likely with a mixture of tomatoes, onion and cilantro, etc. Why do I mention this? Because my main entrée had strikingly similar shrimp, and I do endeavor to not order dishes that are too much alike. Oh well.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Make some memories at Goodland’s Little Bar

For the shrimp dinner ($24.99) you can get the shrimp broiled, fried or coconut crusted. I did pick the latter, for the record, before our appetizer was served. But not a problem for me. I loved the appetizer.

I picked cole slaw as my side, which paired well with the huge butterfly, coconutty shrimp. And it was another beautiful presentation.

My partner in dine picked the grouper sandwich ($18.99) which you can have blackened, grilled, pan seared or beer-battered. He picked the latter. And while it was a beautiful golden brown batter, it looked more like a batter that you’d use for catfish (corn meal/flou rmix) than beer battered. Anyways, it received rave reviews. Crunchy, fresh bun and a tasty tartar.

Naples:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bella Mia a hidden gem

The sandwich comes with your choice of cole slaw (he picked this one), black beans and rice, fries or tater tots. But speaking of those yummy fried food, we sampled some very satisfying French fries and beer-battered onion rings ($9.99).

Our first visit to this restaurant was in April 2019 – time flies). At that time, we sampled the salad bar which the pandemic has (temporarily) put an end too.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: There’s nothing simple about Osteria Capri

During that visit we sampled the “Caribbean Seafood Platter” which comes with your choice of blackened mahi-mahi or snapper, served on a bed of black beans and rice, topped with Pico de Gallo and tortilla strips. We picked the mahi mahi and it was amazing!

Our latest visit was on a Friday afternoon. We enjoyed a nice breeze, live music and a very accommodating staff. Paradise Found truly is. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Paradise Found Restaurant and Bar