‘Watts for Dinner’: Sushi Thai Too is too good to miss

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Sushi Thai Too in Bonita Springs. We dropped by around 9 p.m., an hour before closing. As expected, there was plenty of tables for social distancing, so we ate at the location (but we also took something to go).

Things got off to an appetizing start with a couple of items from the sushi bar, a J.B. roll ($8.95), featuring salmon, cream cheese and scallions; and a Boston roll ($8.95), with shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, scallions and mayo. There’s nothing like fresh sushi and it has been a long time since I had any. As expected, this was fresh and amazing.

Curry was on the menu for our main entrees (for the dine-in experience). I had the red curry ($19.95) featuring bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil, red curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk and served with rice.

You can add chicken, shrimp, tofu or veggies to your entrée. I added both tofu and veggies. This dish was packed with ingredients, packed with flavor and packed with goodness. A real power pack. I’ve previously had this dish with chicken and with shrimp. The fried tofu was a surprisingly nice change.

My dining companion had the Massaman curry ($21.95) with shrimp. This dish features potatoes, avocado, cashew nuts, onions, curry paste, Thai herbs and coconut milk. This dish earned high praise. The shrimp were huge, and the ingredients plentiful. The shrimps still had their tails intact, which most people prefer. But when you find one without a tail, each bite can become a possible landmine.

Our takeout order, which we ate the very next night included basil shrimp ($15.95) for me and sweet and sour sauce shrimp ($15.95) for my partner in dine.

The basil sauce is sauteed with onions, bell peppers, basil, green beans and Thai fresh chili sauce and your choice of protein. Each Thai restaurant has its own twist to this dish, and I really enjoyed this one. Just look at the photo!

For the other dish, your protein is sauteed with sweet and sour sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, scallions, bell peppers and pineapples. Yes, pineapples. So fragrant and so delicious. If you’re a fan of pineapple this dish is for you.

Sushi Thai Too has a super nice staff, who remain masked. And even at closing, there were no side looks. Just kind eyes and great service. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Sushi Thai Too