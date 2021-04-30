‘Watts for Dinner’: Margaritas’ serves up some new dishes

Will Watts

Our next dining destinations is a longtime favorite of mine, Margaritas on Marco Island. When it comes to Mexican food, I haven’t met a dish I didn’t like.

Things got off to an appetizing start with complimentary chips, salsa and pico de gallo, some fresh guacamole ($8.95) and a new addition to the menu, shrimp poppers ($9.95).

While Margaritas has some of the best salsa around, who can resist a giant serving of guac – fresh ripe avocados, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and a splash of lime juice – with some fresh tortilla chips.

The golden fried poppers come as jalapeno ($8.95) or butterfly shrimp. And they come with an incredible jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

For my entrée, I had another new menu item, the Baja tostadas ($15.95), featuring tequila lime shrimp served over two crispy tortillas layered with guac, lettuce, tomato, drizzle with homemade jalapeño ranch and queso fresco.

Tons of delicious shrimp highlight this inspired dish. It’s something new and something familiar at the same time. I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion had the fresco chile relleno ($13.95), a ripe poblano pepper, lightly battered and stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, served on a bed of salsa verde, garnished with green onions and cotiga cheese. You can add chicken, beef, pork or ground beef for an additional $2.

The chile relleno is one of my favorite dishes. Although I prefer the red sauce that traditionally comes with this dish. Even though chile is in the name, neither the sauce nor the pepper is overly spicy. And it’s a hearty dish, even without the meat.

All entrees come with rice and your choice of charro, refried or black beans. Margaritas has some of the best rice of any Mexican restaurant.

We also had some vegetarian tamales, a traditional tamale stuffed with sautéed red peppers, green peppers, onions and cilantro with smoked gouda cheese. The dish is topped with an amazing ranchero sauce. The tamales were my favorite dish for this visit. A must try!

We had no trouble social distancing at the restaurant – it’s a large space and ongoing construction is seemingly having a negative effect on business. So, it’s time to support Margaritas, where you’ll find good food and great service.

If you go

Margaritas