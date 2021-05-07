‘Watts for Dinner’: Fast, fresh Mediterranean to go

Will Watts

We venture off the island this week for a unique eatery in East Naples, Pita: Fast Fresh Mediterranean. Housed in a former Taco Bell, there is room for dining inside, but we decided to take advantage of their drive through window on this day.

We ordered some hummus ($2.99) for an appetizer, which was quite tasty. But as rookies to this dining establishment, we didn’t realize we had to ordered pita bread separately. And we didn’t discover this mistake until we got home.

And yes, the price is a dead giveaway. But to be honest, I didn’t look at the price prior to ordering. Perhaps pairing those items might be a nice alternative; even if you must raise the price. Because I’m guessing a lot of folks will have the same expectations as I do and thus make the same mistake.

For the uninitiated, the hummus is a chickpea pureed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt and olive oil. Together, this handful of ingredients make magic.

We also shared a Greek salad ($6.79) with a mix of chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, crumbled feta cheese, vinegar onions, tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, pita croutons and house dressing. I could have eaten an entire bag of the pita croutons. Best croutons ever! Otherwise the salad was fresh and exactly as I expected.

For my main entrée, I had the “What the Falafel Bowl” ($7.99). Made with ground chickpeas, parsley, and traditional spices, this dish is served on a turmeric and saffron rice, mixed lettuce, diced tomatoes, more of those yummy pita croutons, topped off with the restaurant’s “white and hot” sauce. While the falafel is good, dry but less dry than most, the toppings paired with it to perfection. And the rice, a triumph.

My dining companion picked the spinach pie ($7.79), featuring spinach and feta cheese wrapped in phyllo dough then topped with the aforementioned white sauce. This dish is served with the same sides as the bowl.

The pie was by far the best thing we ate this outing. So crispy and delicious with a chorus of flavors that are pure Mediterranean. I will be back for more and I must place a “highly recommend” on this dish.

A close second would be Pita's loaded fries ($3.79). These potatoes are topped with olive oil, lemon juice, crumbled feta cheese and a hint of parsley. Yummers!

First, this is not a dish I would have come up with on my own. But it works! I might have added a little more feta, but these fries are delicious and addictive. I look forward to having more. Perhaps the time has come for a falafel burger and fries?

We topped off the mean with baklava ($2.49), a rich pastry consisting of sheets of phyllo dough layered with chopped nuts, butter, baked, then soaked in honey. My only regret, that I didn’t order more.

Pita’s is fast (we waited less than 10 minutes in a designated parking space after placing our order), friendly and the food quality is top notch. And you can’t beast the prices. Happy eating!

