‘Watts for Dinner’: Bring a big appetite to Stan’s Super Subs & Deli

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Stan’s Super Subs & Deli on Old 41 in Bonita Springs.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the grilled cheese ($6.49). You can pick you cheese and add extra cheese for $.75 and select your bread. We picked American cheese, with extra cheese, on wheat.

Talk about comfort food. This tastes just like home, without the mess.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Lapa's Costa Rican delights

We also ordered a whole tuna sub ($13.49) on a white hoagie with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, green olives, green peppers and jalapenos with mayo and oil with Stan’s special seasoning. We also added extra meat for $3.

This sandwich was huge and filled with nutrition. The taste was fresh and delicious, and you can really taste that special seasoning. A real pleaser.

We also ordered a veggie sub ($10.49) on wheat with white American cheese and all available vegetable toppings. Another great sandwich! You won’t miss the meat!

We also ordered potato salad and macaroni and cheese for our sides. The potato salad could have used a bit more salt, but that’s an easy fix. I really enjoyed the mac and cheese, which was a rare treat for me.

Marco Island:‘Watts for Dinner’: Margaritas’ serves up some new dishes

I was really looking forward to dessert because Stan’s has these “Gooey Bars” that come in flavors like butter, red velvet and Nutella. Unfortunately, they were out. I’m guessing that they sell out a lot.

Instead we got brownies ($3.99) each, including turtle and mint chocolate. The brownies were good, but I couldn’t stop thinking about the “Gooey Bars.” Next time!

We placed our order online for pickup, as there’s no dine in option here. On our way there, we got a call for some substitutions. We appreciated that they took the time to make contact. So often restaurants make substitutions without even mentioning it to you.

The main man in the kitchen is really hands on and friendly. This deli has a real Old Florida feel without the formalities of these “chain” delis, which sets the expectations really high (and they’re mostly met).

If you’re craving deli food, you can’t go wrong with Stan’s.

More:Best of Banner: The top things we ate in April

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food.

If you go

Stans Super Subs & Deli