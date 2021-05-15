‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Doug’s Seafood delights

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Doug's Seafood in Bonita Springs. And wow! What a feast we discovered. This was my first visit to this restaurant, but it won’t be my last.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the shrimp quesadilla ($12.95). You can have the shrimp your way and we picked blackened. This was a hot, cheesy, gooey masterpiece and a good indication about where things were going.

Next up for me, the shrimp gumbo ($6). This was a hearty bowl with whole shrimps and big chunks of sausage. Incredible! Spiced to perfection. My dining companion went with the lobster bisque ($6), which also earned rave reviews.

Before we get to the entrees, we partook of a salad course; actually, it was a double salad – shrimp salad ($13.95) atop a bed of beautiful greens; lettuce, cucumber, lemon and onions. Inspired. Perhaps not choices I would have gravitated toward in my kitchen, but no complaints about the results. Very satisfying.

We sampled three dishes for our main entrée, the “Crusty” lobster sandwich ($15.95), the haddock tacos ($18.95) and the fish and chips ($11.95).

The sandwich was a buttery delight. So sinful. Lots of lobster. Grilled to perfection. I highly recommend this sandwich followed by 200 or so sit ups.

I couldn’t believe the amount of fish in the tacos; blackened haddock, seasoned to perfection. Then there was the fish and chips, battered cod paired with the crunchiest fries I’ve ever eaten. Pure food heaven.

For dessert we each had a whoopie pie ($3.50). If you don’t know, a whoopie pie is a baked product that can be considered a cookie, pie, sandwich, or a cake. I say it’s cake. It’s made of two round mound-shaped pieces of chocolate cake, with a sweet, creamy filling sandwiched between them. Do I need to say more? A nice change of pace.

Doug's Seafood is a store and a restaurant on Bonita Beach Road. The staff is super friendly and efficient. Give ‘em a try today. You won’t be sorry.

