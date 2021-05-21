'Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Jackie's Chinese Restaurant

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Jackie’s Chinese Restaurant, in Marco Town Center. I’ve eaten here many times, both professionally and personally. The staff is always super nice and accommodating and the food is always delicious.

That being said. There were some minor issues this time around. Let’s dive in.

I love the eggrolls from Jackie’s. Always crispy. Huge! And delicious. This time around, I went with the shrimp egg roll ($1.50 each) and it did not disappoint. I’m likely never going back to the traditional egg roll ever again.

We also got the “Krab Rangoon” ($5.75), featuring the namesake and cream cheese wrapped in a deep-fried wonton. These triangles are heavenly. A great appetizer or dessert.

Next up, the mixed vegetable soup ($5.95). It’s big enough to share. And for this trip, just may have been the best thing I ate. With cabbage, big slivers of carrots and huge chunks of broccoli, along with baby corn and tofu, all swimming in a delicious broth, this soup hits the spot. Add some of Jackie’s crunchy fried noodle crackers and its beyond amazing.

For my main course, I ordered the shrimp chow mein. However, what I received was the shrimp with lobster sauce ($12.25). Unfortunately, I did not check my order before leaving (which I now recommend). Call me lazy, but Jackie’s wraps everything up so nice and tight, I did not want to disturb the status quo. Fortunately, the shrimp in lobster sauce, with bountiful shrimp, cabbage, onions and carrots – over Jackie’s amazing rice – was surprisingly good. Especially for a dish I would have likely never ordered.

My partner in dine ordered the steamed “Moo Shu” vegetables ($11.25) which is supposed to come with pancakes. While we got the vegetables, the pancakes, which typically look like tortillas made of flour, were nowhere to be seen. However, we did get some extra Rangoon, which was probably the way Jackie’s does it. There’s no arguing about the taste of the vegetables; but we ate them with rice instead.

While there we loaded up on veggies for the next few days, including mixed vegetables with garlic sauce ($9.25), steamed vegetables ($9.25) and steamed broccoli ($6.25). Jackie’s does vegetables so well. Never overcooked and always a hint of crunch remaining. I just can’t get enough. And these veggies pair well with most everything.

I would like to see this restaurant (and others) upgrade their website so that you could order and review what goes to the kitchen; schedule pickup and pay virtually. Especially since takeout is the bulk of Jackie’s business. That being said, even when it’s not exactly what you ordered, it’s still yummy. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Jackie's Chinese Restaurant