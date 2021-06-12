‘Watts for Dinner’: Komoon has a vast menu from Thailand, Japan and Peru

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche, a unique concept offering selections from Thailand, Japan and Peru. The restaurant has locations on Pine Ridge Road and Immokalee in Naples; but we dined at the Bonita Springs location.

Things got off to an appetizing start with some dumplings ($6). You can get them steamed, deep fried or pan fried. You can also pick pork or shrimp. We picked pan-fried shrimp. What they lacked in size, they made up for in taste. Delish!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Cooper's Hawk for your next wine and dine

We also ordered the “Palta Rellena” ($9), an avocado sliced in half and stuffed with your choice or chicken, "krab" meat or shrimp salad and served on lettuce leaves. We selected shrimp salad. Amazing! My favorite dish of the night. The avocado was just right, and the shrimp salad was amazing!

More:Best of Banner: The top things we ate in May

I also had some Tom Kha soup ($5). It’s a popular Thai soup made with coconut milk, lime juice, fresh lemon grass, chili, galangal root, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions and onions. You can add chicken, shrimp or seafood for a slight upcharge.

I love Thai soups, from miso to a traditional vegetable and the multitude of noodle soups in between. But this is my favorite. And Komoon’s is done just right.

For my main entrée, I picked the sushi boat for one ($28). You get sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi on a beautifully decorated boat. Fresh. Absolutely delicious and absolutely satisfying. This is a great way to sample a wide assortment and find your favorites.

Marco Island:'Watts for Dinner’: CJ’s on the Bay – you’re about to enter the Blue Zone

My dining companion ordered the mixed vegetables ($15) featuring sautéed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, baby corn, snow peas, scallions, onions, cilantro and mushrooms. It’s served with rice and you can add a protein. He added the fried tofu. This dish did not match the photo on the menu, and while tasty, was a slight disappointment.

For dessert, we both were interested in trying the Peruvian flan. Unfortunately, it was not available, so I had the cheesecake tempura ($6) and my partner in dine had the bananas tempura ($6), which is served with ice cream. Both were a beautiful presentation.

Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche has a vast menu, so do your homework in advance. There are so many great options. Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at the-banner.com.

If you go

Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche