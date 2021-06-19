‘Watts for Dinner’: Marking ‘Taco Tuesday’ at Naples Flatbread

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Naples Flatbread Kitchen & Bar at Miromar Outlets in Estero. But it was not just a normal visit on any random day. It was a ‘Taco Tuesday.’

At NFB, that means if you buy one taco entrée, the second is only half price. You can also get $5 margaritas and shots or $2 Coronas.

Taco entrees come with chips and salsa and your choice of two tacos. There’s the “Siesta Key” featuring grilled chicken, pico, bacon lettuce, guacamole and cilantro lime crema; the “Mac & Cheese” featuring grilled chicken or pulled pork with bacon, the namesake and barbecue sauce; the tuna, with lightly seared ahi tuna over spicy wasabi slaw, guacamole, black sesame seeds and a honey-lime cilantro sauce; the “Spicy Quinoa,” the “NFB Shrimp” and the “Boom Boom Shrimp” (more on those later) or the “Jerk,” featuring grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, lettuce and Caribbean jerk sauce.

Before we get to our taco selections, things got off to an appetizing start with the “Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites” ($11.99) and the “Loaded Garlic Bread” ($8.99)

The bites consist of elbow macaroni with gouda cheese and bacon, battered, and served with a chipotle ranch. And yes, they taste just as delicious as they sound, with or without the sauce.

The loaded bread featured alfredo sauce and roasted garlic, topped with melted cheeses and served with marinara. It’s big. And while it may look simple, it’s amazing. I loved every bite.

For our tacos, we picked the “NFB Shrimp,” featuring tequila-lime shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo and a cilantro lime crema, and the “Boom Boom Shrimp,” lightly battered shrimp with a spicy sauce and slaw. Both are served on corn tortillas.

While it may not be authentic Mexican, it was crazy good! The tacos were packed with so many ingredients that the tortillas gave up after the first few bites. The accompanying chips and salsa were good. The chips were thick and ate like they were a multi-grain mix.

We also ordered a “Pesto & Goat Cheeseburger” ($15.99). It comes with caramelized onion, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese and a basil pesto sauce. You can pick Wagyu beef or the Impossible patty (vegetarian). We chose the latter. You can have a pretzel bun, go breadless, or get it encrusted in flatbread dough. We did that. It looked like a calzone! The burger is super thick and amazing! We added some mustard to the top and every bite was just kept getting better. It’s hard to believe it’s not real meat.

We also selected a flatbread to go, the “Pietro” ($20.99). It features prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, black mission figs, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic parmesan aioli and a balsamic reduction. The figs added an amazing layer of flavor to this truly exceptional flatbread. I highly recommend this dish.

Naples Flatbread Kitchen & Bar has great service and top quality food. And it’s surrounded by some fun shops at the Miromar location. Make it a day! And happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at the-banner.com.

Naples Flatbread Kitchen & Bar