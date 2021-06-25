‘Watts for Dinner’: Sign me up for lifetime membership to The Oyster Society

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is a favorite of mine, The Oyster Society on Marco Island.

Things got off to an appetizing start with two rolls from the sushi bar, the “Dragon” ($24) and the the “Scorpion” ($25), the latter was on the “specials” for the day.

The “Dragon” features shrimp tempura, asparagus, spicy blue crab and cream cheese on the inside; avocado, shredded krab stick, a spicy aioli, kabayaki sauce and crispy beet strings on the outside.

The “Scorpion” roll features shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber and avocado inside and torched tuna, tempura flakes sesame seeds, a volcano sauce and eel sauce outside.

Both sushi rolls were gigantic and tasted amazing. You could tell the ingredients were fresh and were made with care. If I had to point out one negative, they were a bit moist from the ingredients and may have benefitted from scaling back on the sauces.

I also partook of the “Chef’s Soup of the Day,” which varies in price. On this day, it was “Japanese Stew” ($13) featuring fish, crab vegetables and spicy chili in a soy broth. I would best describe this dish as seafood chili. It was so hearty and delicious. A real winner with lots of meat.

My dining companion selected the “Miso Ginger Greens” ($14) featuring baby watercress, romaine, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, red onion, carrots, almonds and a miso ginger dressing. It was a beautiful and healthy salad filled with things to nourish the body.

For my main entree, I selected the “Pistachio Chilean Sea Bass” ($40). This filet is huge and cooked lightly. It sits atop a Tuscan bean and shrimp ragout, broken olive oil and a basil purée. If you are careful, no two bites are the same. I highly recommend this dish.

My partner in dine picked the “Society Scampi” ($39) featuring king crab and shrimp, a Thai basil pesto, garlic and oil, linguine, spinach, parmesan and botarga (a delicacy of salted, cured fish roe, typically of the grey mullet or the bluefin tuna). This hearty dish won high praise.

For dessert, I picked the “World Famous Spiced Carrot Cake” ($15). It comes with a carrot ginger puree, caramel sauce and candied carrot “hay.” While far from traditional, this is a nice spin on a classic.

My dining companion had the “Lemon & Thyme Crème Brûlée” ($12) which comes with assorted berries and a side of raspberry mint sorbet. It’s an interesting pairing and a beautiful presentation.

The service was incredible. Although serving us all that food, I think she may have been concerned for our health. The ambiance is always amazing. It felt like pre pandemic times on this night. Happy faces and smiles everywhere.

Try The Oyster Society today. You’ll likely apply for a lifetime membership. Happy eating!

