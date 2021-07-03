‘Watts for Dinner’: Estero’s Divieto serves up Italian bliss

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Divieto Ristorante in Estero, located in the Coconut Point Mall.

Things got off to an appetizing start with two salads. I had the quinoa salad ($14.95), featuring tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing and topped with two huge triangles of feta cheese.

What I liked: This salad is different. What I loved: The huge amount of tasty feta. This salad is a real winner. Tops!

My dining companion had the “Divieto Pear” ($14.95) featuring mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, and served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and, yes, fresh pear. This salad earned high marks and was beautiful to behold.

For my main entrée, I selected the “Ruota di Parmigiano” ($19.50). This dish is dinner and a show, as it features a tableside experience. It’s a creamy fettuccine alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel to give it “an extraordinary and rich flavor.”

The wheel is said to be 90 pounds before use. And each one costs the restaurant around $2,000. You can add chicken ($6), shrimp ($7), steak ($8) or salmon ($9). I added the latter.

The salmon was nice. The pasta, extraordinary. The show: fun!

My partner in dine stayed in theme with his salad and selected the “Fiocchi di Pera” ($18.75). It features pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce and topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts. Beautiful to behold and with an exception and unique flavor.

We also took home a pizza, the “Bianca” ($16.50). It features a blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, sautéed mushrooms and ham and is drizzled with white truffle oil.

We held the ham. And I must say, this pizza was amazing. A very thin and crispy crust and lots of cheese.

Before we left with our pizza, we had dessert. I had the “Toxedo Bombe” ($12.95), a savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse and covered with chocolate ganache. With a raspberry jam base, this tempting dessert was a delight. The mousse made it feel light and decadent at the same time.

My friend had the crème brûlée ($7.50), a traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries. With berries and mint leaves, this was one of the best looking crème brûlées I have ever seen.

This was my first visit to Divieto Ristorante, but it certainly won’t be my last. A friendly staff, nice accommodations and amazing food, it’s a win all the way around. Happy eating!

