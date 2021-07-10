‘Watts for Dinner’: Enjoy Seasons 52, any time of the year

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Seasons 52, Naples, which offers “seasonal cooking and 52 wines by the glass.”

The restaurant’s menu changes with the season “to feature 100 percent fresh produce, and we oak-fire grill and brick oven roast (without a fryer in sight) so everything we prepare is full of flavor and naturally lighter.”

Things got off to an appetizing start with the stuffed mushrooms ($11.50, 240 calories). This dish features lump crab and shrimp-stuffed portabella mushrooms, creamed spinach and panko breadcrumbs. Absolutely amazing. A beautiful dish that tastes just as good as it looks. I highly recommend this dish.

We also had the grilled artichokes with preserved lemon hummus ($12.50, 540 calories), with roasted celery hearts, radishes, crispy lavash and green olives

For my main entrée, I had the “Brick-oven Vegetable Gnocchi” ($18, 400 calories) featuring tomatoes and zucchini in a tomato-basil sauce. The dish looked more appealing in the promotional picture I saw, while researching this restaurant online. I enjoyed the taste, but the visual appeal was lacking.

My partner in dine had the “Brick-oven Roasted Chilean Sea Bass” ($34, 520 calories) and featuring

roasted mushrooms, wild rice pilaf, snow peas and a ginger-sesame glaze. Unlike my dish, this dish had enough visual appeal to be a centerfold. And it earned high marks for taste as well.

We also took home a couple of items, the “Buffalo Cauliflower Flatbread” ($10.50, 570 calories) and the “Lobster and Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread” ($16, 410 calories).

The buffalo flatbread features roasted cauliflower, scallions and a bleu cheese drizzle and just like the chicken counterpart, it had bite (was a little spicy).

The lobster flatbread featured wood-grilled red peppers, scallions and a lobster sour cream. Unique and quite tasty.

I included the calorie counts for this reason. On most of the dishes, the food tastes so great, you’ll never believe it has that few calories. And on others, like the gnocchi, I feel they sacrificed flavor for fewer calories. A few more veggies and perhaps some cheese would make this dish a real winner.

Seasons 52 offers friendly and efficient service, a huge and comfortable dining room – with fireplace feature – and some real great drink deals (but you didn’t hear that from me). Happy eating!

