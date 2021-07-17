‘Watts for Dinner’: Lamoraga’s summer menu is a success

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Lamoraga in Naples. One of my all-time favorites.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Dancing Eggplant ($12). It’s a blooming eggplant topped with mirin-honey-soy sauce, sesame seeds and katsuobushi flakes. And yes, bits of the dish are moving, as in dancing, when served.

This dish is so original. I’ve never seen it severed anywhere else. And the taste is amazing. I highly recommend it.

For my salad, I chose the tomato and burrata ($11). It features heirloom and cherry tomatoes with burrata, baby arugula, pine nuts, a basil pesto drizzle and a lemon vinaigrette dressing. This flavor combination is a real winner. I loved this salad. Beautiful and delicious.

My partner in dine picked the “Fattoush” salad ($11). It’s fresh cucumber, ripe tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce with a dried pita bread and a sumac vinaigrette and mint. This salad was also a work of art and earned high praise.

For my main entrée, the grilled mahi mahi ($27). The fish comes topped with an orange-ginger-chili sauce, shiitake mushrooms, bok choy and a mango salsa. It also comes with a lemongrass rice. This dish feels very Thai inspired. And it delivers on flavor. You won’t be disappointed.

My dining companion had the vegan paella ($20), featuring a variety of fresh seasonal vegetables and a house made vegetable stock prepared with saffron rice. Another winner. The taste both surprises and delights.

For dessert I had the restaurant’s namesake bread pudding ($9). It’s coconut-laced and has a raspberry sauce sprinkled on top and is served with vanilla ice cream. Yum!

My guest had the cheesecake ($9) which is tart-sized with a gingerbread crust and topped with violet ice cream. So soft, with a delicate and delicious flavor. The perfect way to end your meal.

From the point of entry to the exceptional service, your meal is an event at Lamoraga. Happy eating!

