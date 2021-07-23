‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey’s, for every mood and moment

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Joey's Pizza & Pasta, Marco island. Things got off to an appetizing start with two unique starters.

First up, grilled bread featuring ricotta cheese and honeycomb ($11.95). You can take a slice of the bread and add as much of the other elements as you like. This starter makes you feel fancy. And it tastes amazing. A really great way to start a meal.

We also partook of the fried zucchini ($10.95), battered and fried zucchini served with a plum tomato sauce. I liked that the zucchini still had some body and wasn’t cooked to mush. And the sauce was the perfect compliment. This is comfort food leveled up.

For my entrée, I picked the spinach lasagna ($21.95), featuring spinach and ricotta cheese layered between pasta topped with plum tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. This is a huge serving. It’s super tasty and you’ll relish every bite.

My dining companion picked the hot portobella sub ($12.95), featuring the namesake mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and fresh mozzarella cheese on garlic bread. Huge, crunchy and delish! Handy enough for lunch; hearty enough for dinner.

We also took home some pizza, for another night of dining, and a couple of desserst.

We picked the large white pizza ($23.95), New York traditional hand-tossed thin crust, featuring mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, fresh garlic, olive oil and your choice of broccoli or spinach. We picked the latter.

The crust was amazing. The cheese was layered on thick. A great pie. And enough to feed two for dinner.

The desserts included a tiramisu ($6.95), which we’re told is made on site, and a triple layer chocolate cake ($6.95), which we’re told is not made on site.

Both are solid performers. But the tiramisu was extra special. If you are torn between the two, the tiramisu is the way to go. Light, fluffy and tasty!

Joey’s offers solid service for a demanding clientele, all while remaining friendly and offering a smile. And that’s no small feat. Whether you want a business lunch, casual weekend meal with the game or a sit-down dinner from ordinary to elegant, Joey’s has diverse offerings and dining settings that serve every mood and moment. Happy eating!

