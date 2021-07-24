‘Watts for Dinner’: Noodle Saigon is utter perfection for the palette

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Noodle Saigon Restaurant in Wiggins Pass Crossing, Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with two amazing dishes.

First up, the fried tofu ($11.50) featuring shredded green cabbage, herbs, pickled carrots, onion and the restaurants “special seasonings” and topped with peanuts. You can pick variations of this dish with grilled chicken, pork or rare beef. This was a great start. Light and flavorful.

Our other starter was a pan fried crepe ($13), aka bánh xèo. For your protein, you can have shrimp, pork, chicken or tofu; we picked the latter. The crispy crepe comes with herbs and lettuce to fill and a clear, sweet dipping sauce.

I just can’t say enough good things about this dish. Very addictive! Every bite was sheer pleasure. It will leave you lying awake at night, wondering when you can have more. I highly recommend this dish.

For my main entrée, I selected the rice noodles egg cake ($16), aka hủ tiếu áp chảo. There are the little crunchy squares of pan fried rice noodles floating in this stir fry of mixed vegetables (zucchini, carrots, celery, bell peppers, broccoli, onions and snow peas). You can also add a protein. I picked tofu. So satisfying.

My partner in dine had the tamarind soup ($17.50), aka canh chua cá hồi hoặc tôm. You can add salmon or shrimp. He picked the latter. This dish earned high marks. Although, a tamarind flavor was no where to be found. Don’t read too much into the name, I suppose.

Noodle Saigon Restaurant offers amazing and attentive service. Your server is happy to answer any questions of make recommendations. You can dine in or take out.

If you’re always searching for “something new” or “different” this place won’t disappoint. It’s utter perfection for the palette.

