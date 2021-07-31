‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Binto Thai is a cozy, quality café

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Binto Thai in Bonita Springs, a cozy little spot just off Tamiami Trail.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the cheese Rangoon ($7.95), featuring cream cheese and shredded crab in a tasty deep fried triangle; and vegetable spring rolls ($5.50).

The Rangoon were crunchy on the outside, sweet and salty inside. Love this dish. The spring rolls were also very tasty, especially the sweet chili dipping sauce.

I also had a bowl of Tom Kha soup ($6.95), featuring galanga and Thai herb coconut milk, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro. You can have it with shrimp, veggies, chicken or tofu. I picked the latter.

This is one of my very favorite Thai soups, especially if you’re in the mood for tofu. It’s the perfect compliment.

For my entrée, I selected the Kow Soi curry and noodles ($18.95). It has Kow Soi curried coconut milk, turmeric, shallots, bean sprouts, cabbages, carrots, scallions, cilantro, egg noodles and is topped with crunchy noodles and lime. Choose vegetables, tofu, chicken, beef or shrimp (there might be a slight upcharge depending on your selection).

This dish is a work of art. And with crunchy noodles on top and soft noodles below, you can make sure every bite is a little different. Fun and delicious.

My partner in dine selected the Thai basil ($14.95). It has bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onions, snow peas, Thai basil leaves and a sauce made with garlic chili paste. It’s served with jasmine rice. So good. Every Thai restaurant has their own special take on the dish. But each variation I’ve tried is delicious. And while this may not have been the absolute best we’ve eaten, it’s right up there. Like most of the dishes here, you can choose the protein. He picked fried tofu.

Binti Thai does a swift takeout business. But it you want to dine inside; you’ll be treated to polite and kind service. It’s a cozy spot to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon. Happy eating!

