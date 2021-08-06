‘Watts for Dinner’: Snook Inn offers fresh seafood without the fishing

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is the historic Snook Inn in Olde Marco.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the chilled shrimp cocktail ($15.99) and the Wisconsin cheese curds ($9.99) from the “Island Time Snacks” menu.

The cocktail features six white gulf shrimp served over ice, cut lemon and the Snook’s house made cocktail sauce, which is pure perfection. Light, refreshing and delicious.

The curds are flash fried and served with a tasty marinara sauce. I bet you can’t eat just one!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: The Publix deli delights

From the soups and salads menu, I tried the seafood chowder ($8.99). It features the chef’s selection of fresh-caught seafood, Maine lobster stack, roasted corn, potatoes, onions and celery. It’s so good. You’ll never go back to plain old clam chowder again.

My dining companion had the quinoa and crab salad ($16.99). It features a spring mix, quinoa, lump crab meat, cucumbers, tomatoes, chow mein noodles and basil citrette. It was a fresh and great combination, but the crab meat could have used a bit more flavor enhancement.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey’s, for every mood and moment

For my main dish, I had the “Snook Inn’s Famous Grouper Sandwich” ($18.99) from the craft sandwiches menu. It’s served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. You get a side of tartar sauce and it comes with a trip to the salad bar, and your choice of fries or black beans and rice. You can substitute onion rings for $1.99 or you can have a baked potato after 4 p.m.

Gloves are provided for your salad bar journey. But I respectfully declined. I’m just not there yet.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Noodle Saigon is utter perfection for the palette

For the grouper, you can choose between blackened, grilled or fried. I selected fried, with onion rings. Amazing! The bun was soft and fresh. The fish fried to perfection. And the onion rings, some of the best on the island.

Come by boat, come by car. The Snook Inn will make you feel like you’re on vacation. The service is swift. There’s always a crowd. And if you want good parking, don’t come at mealtime on the weekend.

Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Snook Inn