‘Watts for Dinner’: Sale e Pepe's sunset dinners in Paradise

Our next dining destination is one of my all-time favorites, Sale e Pepe at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort.

Things got off to an appetizing start, for me, with the “Crudi” ($21) and the “Fritto Misto” ($22) for my dining companion.

Mine is local raw seafood, combined with slices of Florida citrus and Sicilian extra virgin olive oil with sprigs of saffron and other spices. We’re off to an amazing beginning. So wonderfully delicious.

My friend’s dish consists of light and crispy calamari and shrimp along with a Calabrian chili aioli dipping sauce. It features lemon, lime, saffron sprigs and other delicate spices. So good! This dish may sound familiar, but I would wager it’s a level up from nearly anything you’ve had like this before.

For my main entrée, I ordered the “Porcini” ($28), which features fresh agnolotti filled with pecorino and wild pepper and porcini mushrooms. This dish creates an unusually delicate, yet bold flavor. Just a joy to eat.

My dining companion had the “Passera” ($44). It’s a flounder “Meunière,” with grilled asparagus and Amalfi lemon. So, what does meunière mean? Just that it’s cooked or served in lightly browned butter with lemon juice and parsley. A beautiful dish to behold with another gentle, yet appealing flavor. My compliments to the chef.

For dessert we shared the crème brulee ($10). While it appeared to be pre-made, something you wouldn’t necessarily expect from this caliber restaurant, the results were still mighty good.

From the meal, to the service and the surroundings, dining from a second floor balcony overlooking Marco Island’s beautiful sandy beaches as the sun sets, Sale e Pepe is as close to perfection as you’ll find in paradise.

