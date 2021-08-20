‘Watts for Dinner’: Joey D’s makes food art with bread and cheese

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Joey D’s Marco Island location.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the fried ravioli ($9.99) and the garlic bread with cheese ($5.99). The ravioli is filled with ricotta and comes with an amazing marinara dipping sauce. The cheesy garlic bread is unexpectedly huge for the price, and delicious.

We also received some complimentary pepperoni cheese bread, which was unexpected, but welcome. You can never have too much bread, especially when cheese is involved.

For my main dish, you guessed it, more bread and cheese. This time it was the eggplant parmigiana ($10.99) from the hot subs menu. The bread was chewy and amazing, the sauce was tasty and delicious, and the eggplant was nice and crisp and covered with melted cheese. I highly recommend this dish.

My dining companion picked the “Aglio Olio” ($8.99). You can pick your pasta, then garlic and oil are added. A simple yet satisfying meal.

We also took home a 16” white pizza ($20.99) featuring mozzarella, ricotta and fresh garlic. This pie had lots of garlic and the crust was sublime. It could have used more ricotta. But that’s just an opinion.

It’s amazing what the right kitchen staff can do with cheese, bread and some sauce. Proof that it doesn’t have to be complicated to be good.

Our previous visit was May 2020, during the initial two months of the pandemic. That was an order to go, obviously. From the specialty pizza section, we ordered the “Old Country Pizza” (large is 16’ for $20.99, small is 12’ for $17.99 or deep dish for $20.99). We went with the large traditional crust. This pizza features fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, olive oil, herbs and spices with marinara sauce.

Thin, crispy and cooked to perfection. This pizza is one of the closest we’ve come to replicating New York-style on Marco Island. For the record, Jersey is their claim-to-fame recipe. Happy eating!

