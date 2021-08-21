‘Watts for Dinner’: Brio’s seasonal offerings seal the deal

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Brio Italian Grille at Waterside Shops in Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with some crispy calamari ($12.99), featuring pepperoncini, with arrabbiata for dipping on one side and lemon aioli on the other. Amazing!

We also partook of soup on this rainy evening. I had the soup of the day ($7.99), a lovely minestrone. My dining companion had the lobster bisque ($7.99) featuring Maine lobster with a light cream and a touch of sherry.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Rocco’s Tacos – Mexican with a twist

For my main dish, I selected the grilled salmon pasta ($24.99), featuring grape tomatoes, broccolini and garlic in a white wine and scampi sauce. The dish was beautiful, like a piece of art. The fish was cooked and seasoned to perfection and was perfectly complimented by the pasta and other ingredients. I highly recommend this dish. Just be careful, those grape tomatoes retain heat and can burn your mouth.

My partner in dine had the “Ravioli Di Bello” ($17.99), featuring portobello ravioli, cremini mushrooms, tomatoes, Grana Padano Zanetti, fresh thyme and a champagne brown butter sauce. It was creamy, salty goodness.

For dessert, I had the seasonal selection ($7.99). It was this butterscotch, cakelike, almost bread pudding-ish dish, that when the ice cream was added, tasted like a butterscotch tres leches. It was so sweet. Like headache inducing sweet. And it was so good.

Marco Island:‘Watts for Dinner’: Sale e Pepe's sunset dinners in Paradise

My dining companion was a little less impressed with his tiramisu ($8.99), but I assume he was just jealous. Oh well, I offered to share. But I was rebuffed.

Brio offers a huge menu for nearly every taste. And it’s accompanied by some of the best shopping in Naples. Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Brio Italian Grille