‘Watts for Dinner’: Fresh Market – like homemade, without the work

Our next dining destination is Fresh Market; we shopped the one in South Naples. From the deli to the seafood department and bakery, we found plenty of options to take home, and avoid cooking – for the most part.

Our meal got off to an appetizing start with the shrimp salad ($12.19 lb.) from the seafood department. We paired that with some rosemary sea salt French rounds ($3.99 for a 7 oz. package). These small crunchy toasts usually pair well with the salad selection.

We also shared a traditional pre-made salad ($8.99) – of which Fresh Market has a nice variety. And a spicy shrimp roll ($7.99) from their packaged sushi selection; which is made in store.

For our main entrée, we bought some tuna salad ($5.50 lb.) and a rustic French roll ($7.98) to make a tuna sub.

First, the shrimp salad. Always a nice creamy dressing mixed with chopped celery and whole shrimps, minus the tail. This time around the small toasts were a little stale. I blame the humidity.

I loved the sushi roll. As far as pre-made goes, I like Fresh Market’s better than any of the competitors. And this one, featuring shrimp and a spicy mayonnaise, was particularly good.

The bread for our sub was nice and chewy. I liked the tuna salad, very mild; the way I like it.

For sides, we selected mascarpone mashed potatoes (yum!) and a baked macaroni and cheese (which required reheating in the oven; our only real chore this meal – besides shopping). The potatoes were heavenly and the mac and cheese respectfully sinful.

For dessert we selected an Italian cream cake from the bakery. It was a tough choice, as the bakery features many lovely treats. The cake features a nice creamy, rich icing and chopped walnuts in the cake. So good!

If you’re looking for a meal that feels homemade, without all the work; Fresh Market has numerous options from select pre-made pizzas, a variety of vegetable and traditional salads, and a huge bread and seafood selection. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

