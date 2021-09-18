‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Coconut Jack’s lives up to the hype

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs. Ever since I started writing this feature for The Banner, I’ve wanted to come here. We tried several times during season, but was always met with a full parking lot and a line of cars waiting to get in. No joke. The popularity piqued my curiosity.

Finally, on a rainy Monday afternoon, just before 6 p.m., I passed by and lo and behold, there were spaces available. What gives? Was it the weather? The time? I didn’t care. I made a U-turn and took my chances.

First, the view. Amazing! Waterfront dining at it’s best. Things got off to an appetizing start with the chili lime fried grouper bites covered in a boom boom sauce ($16.95). The sauce is similar to other booms around town, but the grouper bites were hearty and beautifully deep fried. Delicious!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: CPK offers unique and healthy alternatives

For my main entrée, I had the special of the night, a panko-crusted grouper ($29.95) featuring an orange coconut sauce and served with yellow rice and sautéed fresh vegetables. The fish was amazing! Perfectly cooked. Very nice breading. And the sauce, pure perfection! Nice and sweet. The rice was good, the vegetables felt more steamed than sautéed, but that’s just splitting hairs.

My partner in dine had the “Ultimate Seafood Trio” ($35.95) featuring “fresh Gulf grouper, New England scallops, and premium white shrimp.” You can get the grouper grilled or blackened, he picked the latter, and it comes with yellow rice and sautéed vegetables. This is a huge and beautiful plate. If you have trouble picking what you want to eat, this trio checks off a lot of boxes.

For dessert, I had the “Chocolate Chocolate Cake” ($8.95), a triple chocolate layer cake topped with whipped cream. This dish doesn’t disappoint. One of the best desserts I’ve had eating out.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Italian Deli & Market – new location, new menu items, same quality

My dining companion had the coconut cream pie ($8.95) which is dusted with toasted coconut flakes and drizzled with raspberry melba. He gave it high marks.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the desserts come from Sweet Melissa’s, just up the street on Bonita Beach Boulevard. I can’t wait to see what else they offer. Until then, happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille