‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai Sushi Bowl – the bold and the beautiful

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Thai Thai Sushi Bowl in the Naples Outlet Mall.

Things got off to a refreshing start with the Thai iced coffee ($3.99) for me and the “Bubble Tea” ($4.99) for my dining companion.

If you’re a coffee fan who also likes Thai iced tea, then you can’t go wrong with this coffee variety. My only complaint, it was so satisfying, I nearly lost my appetite.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Italian Deli & Market – new location, new menu items, same quality

The “Bubble Tea” is another name for the boba balls, or tapioca pearls. You can get a variety of flavors. He picked the taro. Taro milk tea is identified by its color, which is purple-tinged brown, nearly lilac, and has a coconut-like flavor.

Taro is considered a root vegetable similar to a sweet potato and is normally pureed and added to bubble milk tea to act as a thickener and for flavor. This drink won high praise.

Things also got off to an appetizing start with the “Lava Drop” ($12.99). It’s basically a salmon, cream cheese and avocado sushi roll covered in a crunchy tempura crust. So freakin’ good! Naughty! But good!

From the sushi bar, we also shared the Hawaiian roll ($14.99), featuring tempura shrimp and cream cheese and topped with sliced mango and mango sauce. The mango was perfect. I would stay awake nights if I owned a restaurant with this on the menu; hoping and praying for mangoes like these.

For my main entrée, I picked the #24 from the Japanese noodle soup menu, a shrimp tempura ramen ($18.99). It features a Shoyu broth (soy sauce flavor), and its topped with Chinese broccoli, scallions, soft-boiled egg, Naruto, enoki mushrooms, sesame seeds and nori.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Coconut Jack’s lives up to the hype

The tempura shrimp come on the side and I ate them first. The soup is amazing. Love the variety of shapes the mushrooms came in. There were little dumplings with a pink spiral design, called Narutomaki. That was my favorite. I ate all the veggies and broth and saved the ramen for last. Yum!

My dining companion had the basil fried rice ($14.99) featuring sauteed rice with basil leaves, bell pepper, onion, scallion and a spicy chili garlic sauce. He enjoyed the dish, but picked the mild version, which takes away greatly from this dish. If you can’t stand the heat, stay away from this dish. LOL!

Friendly service and top of the line food. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Thai Thai Sushi Bowl