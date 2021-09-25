‘Watts for Dinner’: Who needs meat? Not Vegan Kitchen

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Vegan Kitchen in Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Crispy Golden Roll” ($7.50), which is basically a fried spring roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots, wheat protein, onions and garlic. And it’s delicious.

We also ordered the “Happy Tamarind” ($10.50). It features wheat protein, tamarind, peanuts and basil and is served with rice chips. The taste is superb, and all the flavors compliment each other. And you’d swear you were eating thin slices of beef. In concert with the chips, it’s pure perfection!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Coconut Jack’s lives up to the hype

I also sampled the “Heavenly salad” ($12.95). It has cabbage, carrots, tofu, peanuts, onions and mint. It’s also served with rice chips and an amazing house dressing. I say sampled because it was much bigger than I expected. It could be an entire meal all by itself.

In the same vein, my dining companion sampled the “Thai Curry Bowl” ($13.95). It’s a soup with rice noodles, bamboo shoots, tofu, vegan shrimp, sweet potato, mushrooms and basil. So hearty! And the smell was very inviting.

For my main entrée, I selected the “Au Lac Crepe” ($14.95). It’s a rice flour crepe stuffed with mushrooms, tofu, bean sprouts, carrots and onions. So decadent. Crispy on the outside, savory inside. I’m hooked. It looks like a big omelet, but that’s where the comparisons end. I’ll definitely be having this again; I highly recommend it.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai Sushi Bowl – the bold and the beautiful

My partner in dine had the “Mushroom Delight” ($13.95) with mushrooms, wheat protein, bell peppers, basil, onions and garlic. It looked similar to the tamarind dish we started with. It earned high praise.

We ended the meal with some sweet treats – but not as sweet as most places. I had the chocolate mocha cake ($6.50) and my companion had the flan ($2.95). Really great efforts.

If you’re thinking about eliminating or cutting down on meat from your diet, try the Vegan Kitchen. You won’t miss any flavor, and you might well be on your way to a healthier lifestyle. Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Vegan Kitchen