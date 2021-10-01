‘Watts for Dinner’: Fresh and fantastic – Thai Sushi By KJ

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is Marco Island’s Thai Sushi By KJ.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Big and Giant Roll” ($19.99). And it lives up to the name. Each piece is more than a mouthful. More like two mouthfuls, at least!

The roll features salmon, tuna, white tuna, white fish, krab, cream cheese, avocado, scallions and asparagus. Whew! It’s raw on the inside, lightly deep fried on the outside. And it’s pure sushi heaven.

It’s also topped with a “secret” sauce which is sticky and sweet.

My dining companion also had the avocado salad ($6.99). It comes with the namesake, as well as mandarin oranges, cucumbers, a vinegar dressing and topped with sesame seeds. It tastes super sweet and looks amazing!

For my main dish, I selected the sushi/sashimi/shrimp tempura combination platter. It comes with three pieces of sushi, nine pieces of sashimi, a California roll and a selection of shrimp and vegetable tempura.

This combo was huge, fresh, beautiful and delicious. So amazing!

And that’s not all. This combo comes with your choice of salad or miso soup. I chose the latter. Top notch.

My partner in dine had the shrimp with garlic sauce ($18.99). It comes with assorted vegetables in an incredible garlic sauce. You can add tofu, chicken or shrimp. It also comes with rice. This dish earned rave reviews.

It’s been just over a year since by last visit. At that time, we were still doing the “Takeout Edition” and this restaurant knows takeout.

During that visit we took two rolls from the sushi bar, a JB roll ($8.99) and a Pascale roll ($12.99). The JB is salmon and cream cheese wrapped in nori (thin sheets of seaweed) and rice. This is one of my favorites and KJ does it just right. The Pascale roll features cooked salmon, tempura flakes, scallion, cucumber and is topped with avocado. OMG! This roll is the best. The tempura flakes add a nice little crunch and the avocado not not only adds flavor, but lots of beauty.

I also had the shrimp pad Thai ($15.99). Huge and generous amounts of shrimp were the star of KJ’s dish. And I must add, their take was lighter and better than most.

Thai Sushi By KJ is always a solid performer, and I always look forward to visiting. Happy eating!

