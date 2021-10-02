‘Watts for Dinner’: Zorba’s has fresh, fire and focus

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Zorba’s Mediterranean Grille & Bar in Bonita Springs.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the spanakopita ($10) and the “Tiger Shrimp Saganaki” ($15).

The spanakopita is a phyllo pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. I’m a big phyllo fan, usually associated with a fruit-based dessert; but this combination is a real winner. It’s spinach at its best.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Who needs meat? Not Vegan Kitchen

The “Tiger Shrimp Saganaki” comes with a show, flambéed tableside. It features shrimp, tomatoes, onions, feta and melted Kefalograviera, which starts as a hard table cheese produced from sheep’s milk or mixture of sheep’s and goat’s milk.

I really enjoyed the Saganaki. It was a delicious blend of spices and the cheese only served to enhance the flavor.

I also had a small Greek salad ($5 with an entrée, otherwise $8 or $11 for large) featuring Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta, along with a small Dolmathakia, rice with cilantro, basil and mint and stuffed in a grape leaf.

My dining companion selected the “Roka” salad ($11) featuring arugula, toasted pistachio-crusted goat cheese, pear, dried figs and a basil vinaigrette. This salad earned rave reviews with only one point, more figs please.

South Naples:‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai Sushi Bowl – the bold and the beautiful

For my main entrée, I had the potato-encrusted sea bass ($32) which features Italian stir-fry vegetables, including green peppers and squash (yum!), garlic oil and balsamic syrup. To be honest, I think the syrup was left off, but no matter. This fish is huge and amazing, and the crust only added to the flavor. The veggies could have been a meal all their own. I only wish I had some rice to soak up that wonderful juice the veggies were swimming in. I highly recommend this dish.

My partner in dine also had the fish, selecting the grouper ($25). It’s a grilled 12 oz. fillet with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf in a lemon-thyme beurre blanc. Another solid performer.

We ended the meal with baklava cheesecake ($8). Wow! Need I say more? Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Zorba’s Mediterranean Grille & Bar