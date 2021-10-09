‘Watts for Dinner’: K-Rico, yes it is!

Will Watts

Our next dining destination is K-Rico in Bayfront Place, Naples. This was my first time at this establishment, and I couldn’t be more excited.

In Spanish, que rico can be translated to delicious. And yes, it was. Things got off to an appetizing start with the guacamole and chips ($7 for half, $13 for full). This batch featured avocado mixed with tomato, red onion, roasted garlic, jalapeño, lime, cilantro and “Chef Scott’s secret seasonings.”

Usually the guacamole would be the star of this dish. But not so fast. It was served with the restaurant’s “twisted ancho chili-infused corn tortilla chips.” OMG! These chips are homemade and hand-cut, but, despite the name, not spicy! Bet you can’t eat just one, or just 10.

We also tried the “Empanada De Langosta” ($14), featuring two empanadas filled with lobster and shrimp infused with Brie, roasted sweet corn and poblano peppers in a puff pastry. It’s topped with a pineapple-mango salsa and pineapple crema. And it’s divine. I highly recommend this dish.

We also sampled the “Quesadilla De Camerónes” (aka shrimp quesadilla) ($15) featuring Caribbean jerk shrimp, a trinity of bell peppers, Oaxaca-Chihuahua cheese blended with tomatillo relish and sour cream. This was perhaps the best dish of the night! So big! So good!

For my main entrée, I selected the Blue Zone inspired “Tazón De Maíz” (aka corn bowl) ($10). As it comes, it’s vegetarian and gluten free. It features roasted sweet corn, shredded lettuce, red onion, Inca pepper drops, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, lime, (lots of) goat cheese, and “Rico” crema. You can add fajita chicken for $4, steak for $6 or shrimp for $6.

This dish was amazing, and I love the healthy slant. It was presented on the menu as a bowl. Yea! A serving bowl. It’s huge! The flavors were a wonderful blend. I truly enjoyed this dish. I added shrimp, and I must say, it was some of the best shrimps I’ve ever had.

My dining companion had the Blue Zone inspired “Diosa Verde” (aka “Green Goddess Veggie Bowl”) ($11). As it comes, it’s vegetarian and gluten free. It features warm cauliflower, jicama, grape tomatoes, wilted kale, “Rico de Gallo,” toasted pepitas, olive oil and herbs. While not as good as my bowl, it was yummy all the same.

For dessert, I enjoyed the tres leches or three-milks cake. So good! While my partner dined on a beautiful and oh so deliciosa brick of flan. Both were served with whipped cream and a raspberry sauce.

This may be my first trip to K-Rico, but it won’t be my last. A special shout out to our server, Mike R., one of the best waiters we’ve met since coming here. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

K-Rico Mexican Grill