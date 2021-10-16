‘Watts for Dinner’: AZN is Asian food with a twist (and a Z)

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is AZN at the Strada in Naples.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the edamame ($8), soybeans in sea salt and seasoned with a chili sesame oil. Simple and satisfying. A great start.

We also shared a Mt. Fuji roll ($16) featuring tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocados with krabstick, sesame seeds, spicy mayo and an eel sauce. This was by far the best dish of the night. The presentation was beautiful, and the taste was amazing. I highly recommend this dish. It’s a don’t miss.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: K-Rico, yes it is!

For my main entrée, I had the red curry with jumbo shrimp and scallops ($30). And yes, the shrimps were huge. The scallops were plentiful. And if this dish was named something else, I would have loved it.

Let me explain. I was expecting a traditional curry dish (i.e. soupy with coconut milk). This was creamy, like a pasta sauce. Like I said, nothing at all wrong with the taste. It just didn’t meet my expectations.

The jumbo shrimp and diver scallops were cooked to perfection. The dish features lemongrass, ginger, garlic, carrots, onions, kaffir lime, cilantro and bell peppers in a spicy red curry and coconut … wait for it … reduction sauce. Always read the fine print.

My partner in dine was much more bullish about his crab fried rice ($25). It features chili peppers, onion, egg whites, zucchini, squash, bean sprouts, edamame, basil and garlic. It looks amazing and earned rave reviews. I’m having this next visit.

Marco Island:‘Watts for Dinner’: Da Vinci’s paints a colorful, serene dining experience

AZN describes itself as “authentic, magical tastes of Asia’s kitchens, updated and upscaled for today’s sophisticated diners.”

This was my first visit to the restaurant, and I will definitely be back. There’s indoor and outdoor dining and the décor is modern. The service is first rate and the food portions and presentation will leave you with a smile and a full belly. Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

AZN Azian Cuizine