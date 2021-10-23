Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Saturday in the Banner. If you missed last week's review, AZN (North Naples) read it online at the-banner.com.
AZN
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Enjoy Seasons 52, any time of the year
You’ll also find reviews for Zorba's Mediterranean Grille & Bar (Bonita Springs), Vegan Kitchen (Naples), Coconut Jack's (Bonita Springs), California Pizza Kitchen (North Naples), Brio Italian Grille (North Naples), Rocco's Tacos (North Naples), Binto Thai (Bonita Springs), Noodle Saigon (Naples), Lamoraga (Naples), Season's 52 (Naples), Divieto (Estero) The Local (Naples), Naples Flatbread in Estero, Komoon Thai Sushi & Ceviche (Bonita Springs), Cooper's Hawk (North Naples), True Food Kitchen (Naples), Bahama Breeze Island Grille (Fort Myers), Doug's Seafood (Bonita Springs), Stan’s Super Subs & Deli (Bonita Springs), Lapa's Costa Rican (Bonita Springs), Sushi Thai Too (Bonita Springs), Bella Mia (Naples), Charley’s Boathouse Grill (Fort Myers Beach), Fig’s Grill (Bonita Springs), Enzo’s (Bonita Springs), Bonita Beach Balloon and Mykonos Kuzina (Naples); with more to come.
And if you’re looking to visit South Naples or Marco Island, you can read more of Watts’ reviews at marconews.com.
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: AZN is Asian food with a twist (and a Z)
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Zorba’s has fresh, fire and focus
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: K-Rico, yes it is!
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Zorba’s has fresh, fire and focus
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Who needs meat? Not Vegan Kitchen
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Coconut Jack’s lives up to the hype
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: CPK offers unique and healthy alternatives
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Brio’s seasonal offerings seal the deal
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: BrickTop’s – Great service and a variety of dishes
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Brio’s seasonal offerings seal the deal
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Rocco’s Tacos – Mexican with a twist
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bonita’s Binto Thai is a cozy, quality café
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: The Publix deli delights
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Noodle Saigon is utter perfection for the palette
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Lamoraga’s summer menu is a success
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Enjoy Seasons 52, any time of the year
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Estero’s Divieto serves up Italian bliss
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: The Local makes the most of locally sourced
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marking ‘Taco Tuesday’ at Naples Flatbread
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Komoon has a vast menu from Thailand, Japan and Peru
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Cooper's Hawk for your next wine and dine
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: True Food Kitchen, the name says it all
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bahama Breeze offers a taste of the Caribbean
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Doug’s Seafood delights
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Bring a big appetite to Stan’s Super Subs & Deli
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Lapa's Costa Rican delights
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: Sushi Thai Too is too good to miss
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bella Mia a hidden gem
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Charley's Boat House worth the trip
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Figs Grille does its namesake, and more, justice
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: In a crowd of Italian eateries, Enzo’s stands out
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Bonita Beach Balloon a fun ride
Review:‘Watts for Dinner’ the Takeout Edition: Make Mykonos Kuzina your Greek tradition