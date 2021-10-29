‘Watts for Dinner’: Fresh seafood from 2Shea's Salty Dog

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is 2Shea’s Salty Dog in Marco Walk Plaza.

Things got off to an ahi-mazing start with the “Ahi-mazing Tostada” ($14.95). It features ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, cilantro, onions and toasted sesame seeds with a house made soy ginger sauce, served on crispy corn tortillas.

The make or break with this dish is the tuna. And in this case, it lived up to the name. A fresh blend of ingredients.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Island Chicken, Jersey Mike’s open their doors

We also got the mozzarella sticks ($8). Well, not really. These were more like wedges than sticks. It’s served with a house made marinara sauce. Other than the shape, there was nothing special about this dish, but there was nothing wrong with it either. Unless you’re craving cheese, I’d say try a different appetizer.

For my main entrée, I had the “Tijuana Taco Salad” ($11.95). It features Romaine lettuce tossed with corn, black beans, cilantro, avocado, tomato onions cheese with a house made ranch dressing. You can add chicken ($4) or shrimp, ahi tuna, mahi or grouper ($6).

I added shrimp, which you can get grilled or blackened. I picked the latter. I liked this dish a lot. It felt light and flavorful. The shrimp were large and cooked well. It could have been blackened a little more, but the flavor was there.

My dining companion had the fried grouper basket ($15.95). It features lightly breaded and golden fried fish and a house made tartar sauce. It comes with fries. The sauce was really good, perhaps even better with their delicious fries than the fish. The grouper was cooked to perfection. I highly recommend this dish.

Estero:‘Watts for Dinner’: A world of culinary influence at Amfora

Our last visit was February 2019. During that visit we tried the Philly cheesesteak ($11.95) – shaved sirloin beef with peppers, onions and cheese. It comes with slaw; or for a slight upcharge, you can choose fries or onion rings. The meat was a little on the dry side; but otherwise a solid performer.

We also tried the chicken ciabatta, grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese, bacon, slaw and onion straws ($11.95). The bacon was cooked to perfection; the chicken was an all-white-meat breast; a tender and moist filet. The sandwich features slaw and onion straws on top.

The sandwich was huge and came to the table open-faced. Once I stacked it, it was too large for my mouth – and that’s a good thing. So, I knife and forked it. Awesome and filling sandwich.

2Shea’s is a great place to catch the game or grab a drink and some sun.

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

2Shea's Salty Dog