‘Watts for Dinner’: Modern coastal dining at The Hampton Social

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is The Hampton Social at Mercato in North Naples.

Things got off to a unique and appetizing start with the smoked eggplant ($14) featuring a vibrant grain and vegetable medley, eggplant, grated feta and watermelon radish. This dish is beautiful, colorful, creative and a medley of flavors. There is just a slight bitter aftertaste, but it’s so worth it!

We also ordered the crispy potatoes ($14.50). These are triple blanched golden potatoes, crispy fried and topped with a feta mousse. Yes folks! Look at the picture. That’s not sour cream. These potatoes might come across as simple, but the truth is, they are simply delicious.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: A world of culinary influence at Amfora

For my next round, I selected the beet salad ($17). It features red and gold beets, orange segments, goat cheese and a micro cress arugula. The dish looks like artwork and the flavors are a work of art as well. So good!

My dining companion had the “Harvest Kale” salad ($14.50), featuring brown rice, root vegetables, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and a lemon maple vinaigrette. It’s huge and delicious. He savored every bite. And had to take his entrée home for later.

Speaking of entrees, I picked the tuna burger ($16.50) out of sheer curiosity. I had never had one before. What I expected, a hot tuna sandwich. What I got, a burger with a rich deep flavor. The hose-made tuna patty features cilantro and bok choy and is served with a horseradish mayo on an egg bun along with a side of freshly made potato chips. This sandwich is awesome and left me awestruck. I highly recommend this dish.

Marco Island, East Naples:‘Watts for Dinner’: Island Chicken, Jersey Mike’s open their doors

My partner in dine ordered the Scottish salmon ($28), featuring green lentils, roasted veggies,

orange segments and a milky lemon wasabi sauce. It was a thick filet. And it earned high praise.

We also ordered two pizzas to take home and sample another day, the four-cheese ($16.50) and the “Avocado Corn” ($15.50). The four-cheese features red sauce, gouda, mozzarella and goat cheeses. The other featured roasted tomatoes, garlic butter, fresh corn, cheese blend, avocado, basil and a lemon zest. The pizzas aren’t huge (like 12-inches), but they are hugely delicious.

Service was spectacular. The atmosphere is unique, young and fun. On the night of our visit, there was live music and a full house.

If you haven’t visited The Hampton Social, make your reservation today and enjoys the flavors of the Hamptons. Happy eating!

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at the-banner.com.

If you go

The Hampton Social