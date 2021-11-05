‘Watts for Dinner’: You’ll give a big ‘Hoot’ for this breakfast

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Hoot’s Breakfast & Lunch and is located on Marco Island and in the Shops of Eagle Creek, South Naples.

Breakfast: one of my top three meals of the day! Actually, it’s rare for me to have anything more than a protein bar or shake for breakfast, especially if I have to cook it myself. So, going to Hoot’s is a real treat and one of the best breakfast places around.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Fresh seafood from 2Shea's Salty Dog

I had the “Create Your Own Omelet” ($9.75). You get four eggs and your choice of any three items: American, mozzarella, Monterey jack, swiss or cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomato, spinach, sausage, bacon, ham. You can add additional items for $.75 each. And it’s served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits or fresh fruit.

I selected spinach, Swiss cheese and mushrooms; with home fries as my side. It also comes with two huge slices of toast, made from bread created in house. You won’t find toast like this anywhere else.

The omelet was huge and hearty. I was very pleased. And the home fries ... love 'em!

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Modern coastal dining at The Hampton Social

My dining companion had the “Scramble Skillet” ($9.95) featuring home fries, peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms topped with scrambles eggs and house made Hollandaise sauce.

Hoot’s has the best Hollandaise sauce around. I can highly recommend any dish that comes with it. And this was no exception. Huge, beautiful and delicious.

We also shared some French toast ($9.95). Made with that same house bread, delectable syrup and powdered sugar, it’s the perfect end to an early afternoon breakfast. You can add fresh strawberries, blueberries or chocolate chips for $2.

Hoot’s always satisfies. It’s a friendly diner atmosphere. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Hoot’s Breakfast & Lunch