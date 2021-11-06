‘Watts for Dinner’: Fine French dining at Tartine & Tartelette

Will Watts

Correspondent

So often you hear the words “hidden gem.” While often used with too much liberty, I can honestly say our next dining destination, Tartine & Tartelette, is a 100 percent authentic hidden gem.

“Galyna and Sergiy welcome you for lunch and dinner to discover the flavors of French cuisine,” reads the website. These are two very hands on owners.

The food is pure artwork. The flavors are amazing, sometimes subtle, other times dramatic. What’s inescapable is the hard-to-imagine quality of the food. It tastes like it was made with all the care of someone who loves you. I’m not even kidding here. The food is incredible. The atmosphere is transportive and the attention to service and detail is pure perfection.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Brie au four, miel et noix” ($16.50). It’s baked brie with mixed nuts, seeds and honey. This was by far the best warm brie I have ever eaten. Sweet, savory and satisfying.

Speaking of sweet, I also had a bowl of the onion soup ($10.99). Another warm cheesy, bready delight. My dining companion opted for the mushroom truffle soup ($14.99). Topped with a mushroom mousse, the soup also featured small whole. And it wowed!

How could I forget the complimentary bread and butter? Something so simple and often overlooked. But not here. The bread was fresh, warm and crispy in all the right places. And I wish I had butter cookies that tasted as good as this pate of butter. Amazing!

For my main entrée, I selected the “Boeuf Bourguignon” ($35.90). Pieces of slow-cooked beef in a red wine sauce, with mushrooms, bacon and onions. It came with a side of crispy potatoes. Every bite was pure delight. The bacon is subtle but adds depth to this dish. And the beef, not too fatty, not too lean. It was the perfect cut. My compliments to the chef. I highly recommend this dish.

My partner in dine picked the “Blancs de poulet farcis au chèvre frais” ($34.99). It’s chicken breast stuffed with fresh goat cheese and pistachios along with a centerpiece of beets with a root sauce. This dish earned high marks from my guest. So much so that I highly recommend this dish as well; the first time I’ve done that twice in the same column.

For dessert we had the crème brûlée. Here it’s served outside of the tradition baking dish and along with a scoop of raspberry sorbet and fresh mint. No effort is spared to make each and every dish look and taste it’s best.

For a night of the finest French dining, visit Tartine & Tartelette. But make a reservation first at OpenTable (opentable.com). Seating is limited. Happy eating!

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Tartine & Tartelette