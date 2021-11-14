ITC presents ‘Singin’ Christmas’

Submitted

The Island Theater Company’s cast is back with a special show to kick off the holiday season, “Singin’ Christmas.”

Karen Anglin began her acting career in 1996 in “The Music Man” under the guidance of her mother. She continued to perform locally in numerous plays throughout the years.

Carolyn Davis spent the last 30 years teaching and directing theater. She has had roles in “Hello Dolly!,” “South Pacific” and “Once Upon A Mattress.”

Glenn Davis sings with the Marco Island Community Chorus. Glenn made his return to the stage in one of “Singin’ Broadway” shows after a 48 year hiatus.

Judy Daye is a well-known island wide veteran comedic actor who brings over 20-years’ experience to local theater.

Craig Greusel, a Marco resident and island favorite, who continues to bring audiences to their feet with his powerful performances in many ITC shows. He returns to the stage once again for our Singin' Christmas show.

John Moulton made his stage debut “In Mama Won't Fly” and has been performing in many ITC's productions ever since. He back in “Singin’ Christmas.”

Edie Pagoni-Sawtelle, wife, mom, special needs advocate and actress, has performed leading roles in numerous shows.

Jean Rowles is one of the co-founders of ITC. She has an extensive background in musical theater, both on the stage and behind the scenes.

Joe Verga has held various roles in such shows as “Les Miserables,” “Man Of La Mancha,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Carousel.”

Jared Wagner is back all the way from “South Bend.” He performed on Marco Island for several years and prior to his time here he was in many musicals.

Kate Whitson-Alves has been singing from a very early age and has been in shows such as “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Meet Me in St Louis,” and “Guys and Dolls”

“Singin’ Christmas” also includes Jon Anglin and Franco Alves along with the Backyard Company: Lola Green, Addison Reed, Camryn and Bradyn Mallernee, and Bella, Sofia, Lina Oliver.

“Singin' Christmas” will be held at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W, Elkcam Circle, in the Fellowship Hall. There will be four performances. Dates and times are 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18,19, 20, with an additional matinee performance on Saturday at 2:30. Tickets can be purchased online at theateronmarco.com at the door prior to each show.

ITC will be following the Church mask rules. Call the box office 239-394-0080 for additional ticket information.