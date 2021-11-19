‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s offers expansive menu with many flavors

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our next dining destination is Sami’s on Marco Island. Since our last visit, the restaurant has added a brunch menu, sushi, gyros and more to offer one of the widest selections of any island restaurant.

Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Giant Garlic Knots” ($6.49 for six, $11.99 for 12) featuring a buttery garlic sauce and served with marinara.

For my main entrée, I tried something new: the “Island Curry” with chicken ($25.99, you can select shrimp for $26.99). It features a curry sauce, with carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, green peas, tomatoes, zucchini, garbanzo beans and yellow squash. It is served with a side of curry rice and a garlic naan.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Sand Bar a hidden, yet very popular, gem

This is super tasty dish. Not too spicy. Lots of chicken. And the naan is the perfect compliment. Given that the dish is already curry, I think a Jasmine rice might have been a better choice than curry rice. Just my two cents. The dish comes with a side salad, or Cesar for a slight upcharge.

My dining companion had the grilled chicken pita ($18.99) featuring chicken breast marinated in a “special blend of spices and oils” and then grilled, wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce and is served with a side of steak fries. The dish earned solid reviews. I especially liked the fries I stole.

We also took home two medium pizzas, the buffalo ($22.99) and the “Ultimate” ($22.99).

The buffalo features lots of chicken, along with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and is drizzled with buffalo sauce. It’s like a chicken wing pie, with cheese. What’s not to love!

Naples:‘Watts for Dinner’: Fine French dining at Tartine & Tartelette

The “Ultimate” is double crusted pizza and is filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers and roasted garlic. I love a great top-crusted pizza, and this one is thick and delicious.

Sami’s is always a solid performer. It has a full bar, easy takeout ordering and plenty of tables inside and out. And the service is top notch. Happy eating!

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

This newspaper pays for all meals related to dining reviews. We do not solicit or accept free food. Not all dishes are featured in print, but you can find a gallery of all reviewed dishes online at marconews.com.

If you go

Sami's